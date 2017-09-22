WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: CPPJ votes down RV park

Live video from KPLC 7 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
For today, we will have a few small pop up showers in the afternoon. Rain chances are at only 20%, so not everyone will see rain. Any rain we do get, will not last long. There will be plenty of passing clouds, but that won’t stop the heat. Highs today will be in the low 90s, with heat indices in the mid to upper 90s! Even though fall is officially starting today, it certainly will not feel like it! By tonight, we will keep the rain chances low as all showers come to an end.More >>
For today, we will have a few small pop up showers in the afternoon. Rain chances are at only 20%, so not everyone will see rain. Any rain we do get, will not last long. There will be plenty of passing clouds, but that won’t stop the heat. Highs today will be in the low 90s, with heat indices in the mid to upper 90s! Even though fall is officially starting today, it certainly will not feel like it! By tonight, we will keep the rain chances low as all showers come to an end.More >>
It was a night of insight and inspiration empowering women in Lake Charles on Thursday night. This is the 7th year of "Live Well Women" hosted by Kayla Courvell who is the anchor of The FOX 29 Morning Show. She introduced the guest speaker for the night, Allison Massari, who delivered a storytelling message of courage, compassion and perseverance. Massari knows of what she speaks. She's survived two traumatic accidents, one leaving her burned ...More >>
It was a night of insight and inspiration empowering women in Lake Charles on Thursday night. This is the 7th year of "Live Well Women" hosted by Kayla Courvell who is the anchor of The FOX 29 Morning Show. She introduced the guest speaker for the night, Allison Massari, who delivered a storytelling message of courage, compassion and perseverance. Massari knows of what she speaks. She's survived two traumatic accidents, one leaving her burned ...More >>
Could there be another RV park coming to Calcasieu Parish? That was the big question at Thursday night's police jury meeting. One by one, residents stood up voicing their opposition to another RV park. "Would you guys want to look out your back door with your family and see an RV park," said resident Tina Knippers. The proposed RV park would be just off of Highway 108 West near Choupique Road in Sulphur. Applicant Wendell Thibodeaux says he ...More >>
Could there be another RV park coming to Calcasieu Parish? That was the big question at Thursday night's police jury meeting. One by one, residents stood up voicing their opposition to another RV park. "Would you guys want to look out your back door with your family and see an RV park," said resident Tina Knippers. The proposed RV park would be just off of Highway 108 West near Choupique Road in Sulphur. Applicant Wendell Thibodeaux says he ...More >>
Robert Colston Sr. died from a gunshot wound to the back, according to testimony today from the Calcasieu Parish coroner. Parish Coroner Dr. Terry Welke was on the witness stand late Thursday afternoon in the first-degree murder trial of Stacy Johnson Jr., who is accused of killing Colston.More >>
Robert Colston Sr. died from a gunshot wound to the back, according to testimony today from the Calcasieu Parish coroner. Parish Coroner Dr. Terry Welke was on the witness stand late Thursday afternoon in the first-degree murder trial of Stacy Johnson Jr., who is accused of killing Colston.More >>