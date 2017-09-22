WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: CPPJ votes down RV park - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

By KPLC Digital Staff
(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC) (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

As people in the Caribbean continue to deal with heavy winds and rains of Hurricane Maria, family members away from home are anxiously waiting to hear that their loved ones are okay.

Survivors are still being pulled from rubble in Mexico City as rescue operations stretch into a fourth day Friday, 

Authorities say a Louisiana man is facing vehicular homicide charges after a 16-year-old died two weeks after being injured in a two-vehicle crash.

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury turned down a request for a new RV park in Carlyss. Residents living near the proposed facility had concerns about safety and drainage.

Multiple Starks residents have been calling our newsroom after they heard volunteer firefighters and the fire chief walked out of a board meeting--unsure if they were walking off the job.

It's time to show our school spirit! Every week we will be showcasing the amazing students and teachers across Southwest Louisiana. KPLC's Candy Rodriguez will be live at South Beauregard High School this morning.

Plus, are you ready for your dose of adorable? Tune into our KPLC Puppy Cam from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. today as we will be featuring some adorable puppies in need of a forever home.

And the probe into whether Russia interfered in the 2016 Presidential Election has ensnared Facebook.

In weather, we will have a few pop-up showers in the afternoon. Highs today will be in the low 90s, with heat indices in the mid to upper 90s! Even though fall is officially starting today, it certainly will not feel like it! Meteorologist Grant Roberts will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

