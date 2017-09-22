FIRST ALERT FORECAST: First day of Fall is a hot one, with a few pop up showers possible

For today, we will have a few small pop up showers in the afternoon. Rain chances are at only 20%, so not everyone will see rain. Any rain we do get, will not last long. There will be plenty of passing clouds, but that won’t stop the heat. Highs today will be in the low 90s, with heat indices in the mid to upper 90s! Even though fall is officially starting today, it certainly will not feel like it!

By tonight, we will keep the rain chances low as all showers come to an end; just in time for Friday night football. We will have partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will be in the low 70s. It will also feel muggy overnight, thanks to the humidity.

This weekend will have rain chances remain around a 20 to 30%. A few showers and thunderstorms are still possible to develop, especially in the afternoon. This all depends on the daytime heating and the sea-breeze. If we get enough southerly winds coming off the gulf, we could get a few afternoon showers. There will still be plenty of clouds and it will be warm with highs in the upper 80s near 90 degrees.

As we go through next week, the big story remains warm temperatures. No cold front looks to be making its way to our area any time soon. Therefore, we will remain warm with highs in the upper 80s to the low 90s. Plus, when you factor in the humidity, it makes the heat index feel more like the upper 90s. So, it will continue to stay warm, with only a few pop up showers possible in the afternoon through next week.

Jose is still in the Atlantic and has weakened to a post-tropical storm. There is little to no threat to the United States as it remains basically in the same spot for the next few days and will continue to weaken. Maria is currently a category three hurricane, and is expected to remain a category three for the next few days, but will gradually weaken and will turn back to the north out towards the Atlantic, while staying well east of the Florida coast. It does not have any threat to southwest Louisiana.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.