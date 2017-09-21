CPPJ votes down RV park in Sulphur

It was a night of insight and inspiration empowering women in Lake Charles on Thursday night. This is the 7th year of "Live Well Women" hosted by Kayla Courvell who is the anchor of The FOX 29 Morning Show. She introduced the guest speaker for the night, Allison Massari, who delivered a storytelling message of courage, compassion and perseverance. Massari knows of what she speaks. She's survived two traumatic accidents, one leaving her burned ...More >>
Could there be another RV park coming to Calcasieu Parish? That was the big question at Thursday night's police jury meeting. One by one, residents stood up voicing their opposition to another RV park. "Would you guys want to look out your back door with your family and see an RV park," said resident Tina Knippers. The proposed RV park would be just off of Highway 108 West near Choupique Road in Sulphur. Applicant Wendell Thibodeaux says he ...More >>
Robert Colston Sr. died from a gunshot wound to the back, according to testimony today from the Calcasieu Parish coroner. Parish Coroner Dr. Terry Welke was on the witness stand late Thursday afternoon in the first-degree murder trial of Stacy Johnson Jr., who is accused of killing Colston.More >>
The DeRidder Police Department released surveillance photos of a theft suspect on its Facebook page Thursday. DeRidder Police Department The suspect removed an anti-theft device off of a crossbow and left the store without paying. The crossbow was valued at $398 and the suspect drove away in a tan Chevrolet truck. If you have any information on this case the DeRidder police department asks that you call them at 337-462-8911.
