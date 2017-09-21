CPPJ votes down RV park in Sulphur

Could there be another RV park coming to Calcasieu Parish?

That was the big question at Thursday night's police jury meeting.

One by one, residents stood up voicing their opposition to another RV park.

"Would you guys want to look out your back door with your family and see an RV park," said resident Tina Knippers.

The proposed RV park would be just off of Highway 108 West near Choupique Road in Sulphur.

Applicant Wendell Thibodeaux says he just wanted to provide a nice quality RV park on his property for out of town workers.

"I want to have a nice, clean RV park that could provide a good place quiet out in the country," said Thibodeaux.

But many are worried about safety.

"I've had numerous out of state cars, drive down that road, looking for gentlemen clubs, looking for drugs," said resident Justin Ellis. "(They've even) stopped and asked me where they could find cocaine."

And drainage issues.

"Where's all this sewage going to go, when it gets flooded like it does already, cause it just did a couple weeks back," said resident Brent Spill. "Where's all this sewage going to go? It's going to go in my water tables, it's going to go in my ponds?"

And some jurors agreed with those issues.

"To put an RV park in a flood zone, in my opinion, is counterproductive," said juror Francis Andrepont.

Some who support RV parks felt the location just wasn't the best place.

"It's not inherently that RV parks are bad places," said juror Dennis Scott. "I do believe this is a bad location, but it's not necessarily a bad place."

But in the end, that RV park was not approved.

"Another day another time, heck it might have been a good idea, but you know not now, not after what we've seen," said juror Judd Bares.

At the planning and zoning board's meeting earlier this week the RV park was actually approved, but Thursday night's decision by the police jury overturned that move.

