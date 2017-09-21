Lake Charles hosts community center open house

The City of Lake Charles held an open house event Thursday to introduce a number of parks and programs for the community.

The open houses were held at ten different recreation centers across the city from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and featured activities such as table games, youth activities, reading exercises, fun for seniors, and arts and crafts.

The ten recreation centers across the City of Lake Charles are as follows:

• Bellard, located at 2808 Hillcrest Drive

• Clifton, located at 2415 E. Gieffers Street

• College Oaks, located at 3518 Ernest Street

• Columbus Circle, located at 3520 Grienwich Blvd.

• Donald R. Stevens, located at 1619 Cessford Street

• Henry Heights, located at 801 E. School Street

• Lanza, located at 609 Sycamore Street

• McMillan, located at 343 Goos Street

• Purple Heart, located at 4305 Avenue H

• Willie McCullor Landry, located at 416 Dr. Michael DeBakey Drive

For more information or to schedule a tour of the community center, please call 337-491-1280.

