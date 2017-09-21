Lake Charles hosts community center open house - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles hosts community center open house

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: City of Lake Charles) (Source: City of Lake Charles)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The City of Lake Charles held an open house event Thursday to introduce a number of parks and programs for the community. 

The open houses were held at ten different recreation centers across the city from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and featured activities such as table games, youth activities, reading exercises, fun for seniors, and arts and crafts.

The ten recreation centers across the City of Lake Charles are as follows:

 •    Bellard, located at 2808 Hillcrest Drive                        
•    Clifton, located at 2415 E. Gieffers Street                        
•    College Oaks, located at 3518 Ernest Street
•    Columbus Circle, located at 3520 Grienwich Blvd.
•    Donald R. Stevens, located at 1619 Cessford Street
•    Henry Heights, located at 801 E. School Street 
•    Lanza, located at 609 Sycamore Street                     
•    McMillan, located at 343 Goos Street           
•    Purple Heart, located at 4305 Avenue H  
•    Willie McCullor Landry, located at 416 Dr. Michael DeBakey Drive

For more information or to schedule a tour of the community center, please call 337-491-1280.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • UPDATE: The latest in the Stacy Johnson Jr. trial

    UPDATE: The latest in the Stacy Johnson Jr. trial

    Thursday, September 21 2017 9:45 PM EDT2017-09-22 01:45:25 GMT
    Stacy Johnson Jr. (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)Stacy Johnson Jr. (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)

    Robert Colston Sr. died from a gunshot wound to the back, according to testimony today from the Calcasieu Parish coroner. Parish Coroner Dr. Terry Welke was on the witness stand late Thursday afternoon in the first-degree murder trial of Stacy Johnson Jr., who is accused of killing Colston.

    More >>

    Robert Colston Sr. died from a gunshot wound to the back, according to testimony today from the Calcasieu Parish coroner. Parish Coroner Dr. Terry Welke was on the witness stand late Thursday afternoon in the first-degree murder trial of Stacy Johnson Jr., who is accused of killing Colston.

    More >>

  • Lake Charles hosts community center open house

    Lake Charles hosts community center open house

    Thursday, September 21 2017 9:41 PM EDT2017-09-22 01:41:10 GMT
    (Source: City of Lake Charles)(Source: City of Lake Charles)
    The City of Lake Charles held an open house event Thursday to introduce a number of parks and programs for the community.  The open houses were held at ten different recreation centers across the city from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and featured activities such as table games, youth activities, reading exercises, fun for seniors, and arts and crafts. The ten recreation centers across the City of Lake Charles are as follows:  •    Bellard, located at 2808...More >>
    The City of Lake Charles held an open house event Thursday to introduce a number of parks and programs for the community.  The open houses were held at ten different recreation centers across the city from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and featured activities such as table games, youth activities, reading exercises, fun for seniors, and arts and crafts. The ten recreation centers across the City of Lake Charles are as follows:  •    Bellard, located at 2808...More >>

  • SURVEILLANCE PHOTOS: Do you know this man? Authorities say he stole $398 crossbow

    SURVEILLANCE PHOTOS: Do you know this man? Authorities say he stole $398 crossbow

    Thursday, September 21 2017 8:55 PM EDT2017-09-22 00:55:23 GMT
    (Source: DeRidder Police Department)(Source: DeRidder Police Department)

    The DeRidder Police Department released surveillance photos of a theft suspect on its Facebook page Thursday.  DeRidder Police Department The suspect removed an anti-theft device off of a crossbow and left the store without paying.  The crossbow was valued at $398 and the suspect drove away in a tan Chevrolet truck.  If you have any information on this case the DeRidder police department asks that you call them at 337-462-8911. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights res...

    More >>

    The DeRidder Police Department released surveillance photos of a theft suspect on its Facebook page Thursday.  DeRidder Police Department The suspect removed an anti-theft device off of a crossbow and left the store without paying.  The crossbow was valued at $398 and the suspect drove away in a tan Chevrolet truck.  If you have any information on this case the DeRidder police department asks that you call them at 337-462-8911. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights res...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly