A night of empowering women in Lake Charles - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

A night of empowering women in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

It was a night of insight and inspiration empowering women in Lake Charles on Thursday night.
This is the 7th year of "Live Well Women"  hosted by Kayla Courvell who is the anchor of The FOX 29 Morning Show.


She introduced the guest speaker for the night, Allison Massari, who delivered a storytelling message of courage, compassion, and perseverance.
Massari knows of what she speaks. 


She's survived two traumatic accidents, one leaving her burned over 50-percent of her body.
Her message is simply - never, ever give up! 

"No matter what anyone says or does in this world to hurt you, to harm you, to make you feel any insecurity about life, any pain that you can overcome it. Any struggle you go through will bring you to a better place you just have to hang on and look for the gift and search for the good and never give up!", said Massari who is listed as one of America's Top 10 motivational speakers by Meetings and Conventions Magazine. 


