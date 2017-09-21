Left lane of I-210 EB blocked at Enterprise Boulevard due to accident

For the rest of today, we will continue to see a few pop up showers, particularly in the afternoon. Not everyone will see rain today. It will be a hot and humid day with highs reaching the lower 90s and heat indices in the mid to upper 90s. By the late afternoon into the early evening, we will start to cool down and showers will start to weaken and will come to an end. Through tonight, we will keep the rain chances low as all showers come to an end. We will have partly cloudy skies.