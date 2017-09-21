LIVE from court: Stacy Johnson Jr. trial

Robert Colston Sr. died from a gunshot wound to the back, according to testimony today from the Calcasieu Parish coroner.

Coroner Dr. Terry Welke sat on the witness stand late Thursday afternoon in the first-degree murder trial of Stacy Johnson Jr., who is accused of killing Colston.

As Welke testified, jurors saw the bullet that was removed from Colston's chest, and saw pictures of his body and the bullet hole in his back.

Welke says the bullet wound to the trunk of Colston's body caused his death.

Earlier, jurors spent most of the day listening to lead detective Sgt. Franklin Fondel as the evidence part of the trial got underway.

Jurors also spent at least an hour waiting as attorneys and court personnel dealt with appeal issues.

Fondel spent the morning laying out the case put together by Lake Charles Police. He explained how investigators used phone records and surveillance video to help verify statements of various witnesses.

Complicating the case is that at least three witnesses were juveniles at the time Colston was shot.

The juveniles identified Stacy Johnson as someone they saw riding a bicycle in the neighborhood around the time Colston crashed into a tree. At least one or two juveniles said they heard something that sounded like a boom or gunshot.

At least two girls also saw Colston pass by with his head backwards as though he were asleep just before his vehicle crashed into a tree.

Johnson was 16 when the 79-year-old Colston died.

KPLC's Theresa Schmidt live-tweeted the trial from the courtroom.

