LIVE from court: Stacy Johnson Jr. trial - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LIVE from court: Stacy Johnson Jr. trial

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
Stacy Johnson Jr. (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center) Stacy Johnson Jr. (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)
LAKE CHARLES, LA. (KVHP) -

Robert Colston Sr. died from a gunshot wound to the back, according to testimony today from the Calcasieu Parish coroner.

Coroner Dr. Terry Welke sat on the witness stand late Thursday afternoon in the first-degree murder trial of Stacy Johnson Jr., who is accused of killing Colston.

As Welke testified, jurors saw the bullet that was removed from Colston's chest, and saw pictures of his body and the bullet hole in his back.

Welke says the bullet wound to the trunk of Colston's body caused his death. 

Earlier, jurors spent most of the day listening to lead detective Sgt. Franklin Fondel as the evidence part of the trial got underway.

Jurors also spent at least an hour waiting as attorneys and court personnel dealt with appeal issues.

Fondel spent the morning laying out the case put together by Lake Charles Police. He explained how investigators used phone records and surveillance video to help verify statements of various witnesses.  

Complicating the case is that at least three witnesses were juveniles at the time Colston was shot.

The juveniles identified Stacy Johnson as someone they saw riding a bicycle in the neighborhood around the time Colston crashed into a tree. At least one or two juveniles said they heard something that sounded like a boom or gunshot.

At least two girls also saw Colston pass by with his head backwards as though he were asleep just before his vehicle crashed into a tree. 

Johnson was 16 when the 79-year-old Colston died.

KPLC's Theresa Schmidt live-tweeted the trial from the courtroom. Follow her HERE.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • SURVEILLANCE PHOTOS: Do you know this man? Authorities say he stole $398 crossbow

    SURVEILLANCE PHOTOS: Do you know this man? Authorities say he stole $398 crossbow

    Thursday, September 21 2017 8:55 PM EDT2017-09-22 00:55:23 GMT
    (Source: DeRidder Police Department)(Source: DeRidder Police Department)

    The DeRidder Police Department released surveillance photos of a theft suspect on its Facebook page Thursday.  DeRidder Police Department The suspect removed an anti-theft device off of a crossbow and left the store without paying.  The crossbow was valued at $398 and the suspect drove away in a tan Chevrolet truck.  If you have any information on this case the DeRidder police department asks that you call them at 337-462-8911. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights res...

    More >>

    The DeRidder Police Department released surveillance photos of a theft suspect on its Facebook page Thursday.  DeRidder Police Department The suspect removed an anti-theft device off of a crossbow and left the store without paying.  The crossbow was valued at $398 and the suspect drove away in a tan Chevrolet truck.  If you have any information on this case the DeRidder police department asks that you call them at 337-462-8911. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights res...

    More >>

  • LIVE from court: Stacy Johnson Jr. trial

    LIVE from court: Stacy Johnson Jr. trial

    Thursday, September 21 2017 8:43 PM EDT2017-09-22 00:43:37 GMT
    Stacy Johnson Jr. (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)Stacy Johnson Jr. (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)

    Robert Colston Sr. died from a gunshot wound to the back, according to testimony today from the Calcasieu Parish coroner. Parish Coroner Dr. Terry Welke was on the witness stand late Thursday afternoon in the first-degree murder trial of Stacy Johnson Jr., who is accused of killing Colston.

    More >>

    Robert Colston Sr. died from a gunshot wound to the back, according to testimony today from the Calcasieu Parish coroner. Parish Coroner Dr. Terry Welke was on the witness stand late Thursday afternoon in the first-degree murder trial of Stacy Johnson Jr., who is accused of killing Colston.

    More >>

  • Residents concerned after Starks Fire Department members walk out of meeting

    Residents concerned after Starks Fire Department members walk out of meeting

    Thursday, September 21 2017 7:55 PM EDT2017-09-21 23:55:12 GMT

    Multiple Starks residents called 7News Wednesday night after they heard volunteer firefighters and the fire chief walked out of a board meeting. Residents were unsure if they were walking off the job.

    More >>

    Multiple Starks residents called 7News Wednesday night after they heard volunteer firefighters and the fire chief walked out of a board meeting. Residents were unsure if they were walking off the job.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly