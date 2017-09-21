SURVEILLANCE PHOTOS: Do you know this man? Authorities say he stole $398 crossbow

The DeRidder Police Department released surveillance photos of a theft suspect on its Facebook page Thursday.

The suspect removed an anti-theft device off of a crossbow and left the store without paying. The crossbow was valued at $398 and the suspect drove away in a tan Chevrolet truck.

If you have any information on this case, the DeRidder Police Department asks that you call them at 337-462-8911.

