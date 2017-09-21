Right lane of I-10 WB blocked at US 171 due to wreck

Robert Colston Sr. died from a gunshot wound to the back, according to testimony today from the Calcasieu Parish coroner. Parish Coroner Dr. Terry Welke was on the witness stand late Thursday afternoon in the first-degree murder trial of Stacy Johnson Jr., who is accused of killing Colston.More >>
The left lane of I-210 eastbound is blocked at Enterprise Boulevard due to an accident, according to DOTD. Traffic congestion is minimal. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The DeRidder Police Department released surveillance photos of a theft suspect on its Facebook page Thursday. DeRidder Police Department The suspect removed an anti-theft device off of a crossbow and left the store without paying. The crossbow was valued at $398 and the suspect drove away in a tan Chevrolet truck. If you have any information on this case the DeRidder police department asks that you call them at 337-462-8911. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights res...More >>
For the rest of today, we will continue to see a few pop up showers, particularly in the afternoon. Not everyone will see rain today. It will be a hot and humid day with highs reaching the lower 90s and heat indices in the mid to upper 90s. By the late afternoon into the early evening, we will start to cool down and showers will start to weaken and will come to an end. Through tonight, we will keep the rain chances low as all showers come to an end. We will have partly cloudy skies.More >>
The right lane of I-10 westbound at U.S. 171 is blocked due to an accident, according to DOTD.
As of 5:30 p.m., the Lake Charles Police Department urges drivers to avoid the area for the next 30 minutes.More >>
