Right lane of I-10 WB blocked at US 171 due to wreck

TRAFFIC

Right lane of I-10 WB blocked at US 171 due to wreck

By Josh White, Digital Content Producer
I-10 WB at U.S. 171 blocked (Source: Google)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The right lane of I-10 westbound at U.S. 171 is blocked due to an accident, according to DOTD.

As of 5:30 p.m., the Lake Charles Police Department urges drivers to avoid the area for the next 30 minutes.

