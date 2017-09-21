Residents concerned after Starks Fire Department members walk out of meeting

Multiple Starks residents called 7News Wednesday night after they heard volunteer firefighters and the fire chief walked out of a board meeting. Residents were unsure if they were walking off the job.

We did some digging and found out they didn't quit, but there's a possibility they might if an internal issue isn't straightened out Thursday night.

Our source says it's a debate over whether the chief will get a stipend and vehicle like most other volunteer chiefs in Calcasieu Parish.

7News spoke to Chief Corey Blanchard today and he says residents have no need to worry about fire danger in the area, there will be someone to respond.

