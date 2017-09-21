Driver charged with vehicular homicide, DWI in crash that killed - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Driver charged with vehicular homicide, DWI in crash that killed 16-year-old

A Louisiana man is facing vehicular homicide charges after a 16-year-old died two weeks after being injured in a two-vehicle crash, according to Master Trooper Brooks David.

Jake Hebert, 25, of Sunset, Louisiana, was driving a 2006 Dodge pickup truck eastbound on La. 91 in Egan on Sept. 2,  when he crossed the center line and struck the vehicle of Derrick Connor Jr., 19, of Egan. 

Hebert was not wearing a seat belt and sustained moderate injuries. Connor was wearing his seatbelt and sustained minor injuries. A passenger in Connor's vehicle, Tyler Leger, 16, of Egan, sustained critical injuries despite the fact that he was wearing a seatbelt. Leger died Sept. 18, David said. 

Troopers suspected Hebert was impaired at the time of the crash and a breath test found that he was nearly twice the legal limit of .08 percent. 

Hebert was booked into the Acadia Parish jail the night of the crash and charged with DWI, reckless operation, and three counts of vehicular negligent injuring. 

Due to the death of Leger, troopers brought the additional charge of vehicular homicide against Hebert. 

Hebert turned himself in Thursday and was booked into the Acadia Parish jail. The crash remains under investigation. 

