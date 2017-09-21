Driver charged with vehicular homicide, DWI in crash that killed 16-year-old

A Louisiana man is facing vehicular homicide charges after a 16-year-old injured in the two-vehicle crash died, according to Master Trooper Brooks David. On Sept. 2, Jake Hebert, 25, of Sunset Louisiana was driving a 2006 Dodge pickup truck eastbound on La. 91 in Egan when he crossed the center line and struck the vehicle of Derrick Connor Jr., 19, of Egan. Hebert was not wearing a seat belt and sustained moderate injuries, and Connor was wearing his seatbelt a...More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has cited 17 high school students on charges of vandalizing homes in Lake Charles.
On Monday, Sept. 18 between 7:30 and 11:30 p.m., CPSO received two complaints about students from a local high school causing damage to a home on Dietrich Loop and another home on Toulouse Drive, said Kim Myers, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman.More >>
One lane of I-10 westbound is blocked just past the Louisiana/Texas state line due to a vehicle accident, according to DOTD.
Traffic congestion along the interstate has reached 3 miles past the accident.More >>
A Vinton man was arrested on a fifth-offense DWI charge, according to authorities.More >>
A boil advisory has been announced for some customers of Waterworks District 3 of Beauregard Parish. On Thursday the parish issued the boil advisory for only water customers living on Bennie Felice Road in Ragley.More >>
