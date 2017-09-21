CPSO cites 17 high school students on charges of criminal mischief

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office has cited 17 high school students on charges of vandalizing homes in Lake Charles.

On Monday, Sept. 18 between 7:30 and 11:30 p.m., CPSO received two complaints about students from a local high school causing damage to a home on Dietrich Loop and another home on Toulouse Drive, said Kim Myers, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman.

Investigators learned that eight students were responsible for breaking a basketball goal and spray painting vulgar graffiti on the driveway and garage door of the home on Dietrich Loop.

Investigators also learned that nine students were responsible for spray painting vulgar graffiti on the grass and driveway of the Toulouse Drive home, along with using a paintball gun on the home, said Myers.

The students threw toilet paper and eggs on both homes; the home on Toulouse Drive also had flour and food condiments thrown on the outside of the home and the yard.

Two students are being charged with simple criminal property damage, criminal mischief, and criminal trespass. The other 15 students are being charged with criminal mischief and criminal trespass. All 17 students were issued citations and released, said Myers.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso released a statement on the incidents:

"These are high school homecoming pranks that were taken too far. These acts of reckless conduct and vandalism, when the students go out of their way to destroy and vandalize property, will not be tolerated. While destroying someone else’s property is very disconcerting, another major concern to me as a parent is for the safety of the students. A student could accidentally be shot by homeowner mistaking them for a burglar. This is an avoidable tragedy and we’re so fortunate it has not happened yet. With more homecomings coming up around the parish in the next few weeks, I urge students not to resort to vandalism and I urge parents not to condone this type of behavior. Our deputies spent several days and countless overtime hours to solve these two cases and we will do the same if it happens again."

CPSO detectives Sgt. Bobby Shortridge and Sgt. Melanie Veillon are the lead investigators on the cases, with assistance from CPSO detectives Sgt. Mitch Taylor, Sgt. Cody Soileau and Sr. Sgt. Cory Maddox, said Myers.

