Boil advisory issued for some Beauregard water customers

Boil advisory issued for some Beauregard water customers

By Josh White, Digital Content Producer
(Source: KPLC)
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

A boil advisory has been announced for some customers of Waterworks District 3 of Beauregard Parish.

On Thursday the parish issued the boil advisory for only water customers living on Bennie Felice Road in Ragley.

    Vinton man arrested on fifth-offense DWI

    Vinton man arrested on fifth-offense DWI

    Thursday, September 21 2017 1:51 PM EDT2017-09-21 17:51:11 GMT
    Larry G. Marcantel (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Offce)

    A Vinton man was arrested on a fifth-offense DWI charge, according to authorities. 

    A Vinton man was arrested on a fifth-offense DWI charge, according to authorities. 

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle accident on I-10 WB at Texas state line

    I-10 WB lane blockage (Source: Google)

