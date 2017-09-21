2nd day trial of Stacy Tyrone Johnson Jr. underway

The evidence part of the trial of Stacy Tyrone Johnson, Jr. is underway in State District Court.

The lead detective in the case, Lake Charles Police Officer Franklin Fondel has been on the stand for much of the morning.

He testified how officers first learned of a crash and then discovered the victim had been shot.

The victim was Robert Colston Sr. who was 79 years old.

Fondel testified how police pieced together what happened through, phone records and surveillance video that verify statements from various witnesses that show Stacy Johnson on a bicycle as well as Colston's vehicle in the area.

