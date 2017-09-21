2nd day trial of Stacy Tyrone Johnson Jr. underway

A Vinton man was arrested on a fifth-offense DWI charge, according to authorities.More >>
A Vinton man was arrested on a fifth-offense DWI charge, according to authorities.More >>
A boil advisory has been announced for some customers of Waterworks District 3 of Beauregard Parish. On Thursday the parish issued the boil advisory for only water customers living on Bennie Felice Road in Ragley.More >>
A boil advisory has been announced for some customers of Waterworks District 3 of Beauregard Parish. On Thursday the parish issued the boil advisory for only water customers living on Bennie Felice Road in Ragley.More >>
One lane of I-10 westbound is blocked just past the Louisiana/Texas state line due to a vehicle accident, according to DOTD.
Traffic congestion along the interstate has reached 3 miles past the accident.More >>
One lane of I-10 westbound is blocked just past the Louisiana/Texas state line due to a vehicle accident, according to DOTD.
Traffic congestion along the interstate has reached 3 miles past the accident.More >>
For the rest of today, we will continue to see a few pop up showers, particularly in the afternoon. Not everyone will see rain today. It will be a hot and humid day with highs reaching the lower 90s and heat indices in the mid to upper 90s. By the late afternoon into the early evening, we will start to cool down and showers will start to weaken and will come to an end. Through tonight, we will keep the rain chances low as all showers come to an end. We will have partly cloudy skies.More >>
For the rest of today, we will continue to see a few pop up showers, particularly in the afternoon. Not everyone will see rain today. It will be a hot and humid day with highs reaching the lower 90s and heat indices in the mid to upper 90s. By the late afternoon into the early evening, we will start to cool down and showers will start to weaken and will come to an end. Through tonight, we will keep the rain chances low as all showers come to an end. We will have partly cloudy skies.More >>
The recovery process continues for residents flooded out by Hurricane Harvey in southwest louisiana and southeast Texas.More >>
The recovery process continues for residents flooded out by Hurricane Harvey in southwest louisiana and southeast Texas.More >>