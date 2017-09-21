FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place as we begin the Fall season Friday

For the rest of today, we will continue to see a few pop up showers, particularly in the afternoon. Not everyone will see rain today. It will be a hot and humid day with highs reaching the lower 90s and heat indices in the mid to upper 90s. By the late afternoon into the early evening, we will start to cool down and showers will start to weaken and will come to an end.

Through tonight, we will keep the rain chances low as all showers come to an end. We will have partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will be in the low 70s. It will also feel muggy overnight, thanks to the humidity.

As we start the day on Friday, we will have mostly sunny skies. Those few clouds will build up later in the day and by the afternoon there will be a 20% chance for a few pop up showers. This is the first day of fall officially starting at 3 PM. It will certainly not feel like fall with highs remaining in the low 90s. Heat indices will be in the mid to upper 90s.

Next weekend will have rain chance remain around a 20 to 30%. A few showers and thunderstorms are still possible to develop, especially in the afternoon. This all depends on the daytime heating and the sea-breeze. If we get enough southerly winds coming off the gulf, we could get a few afternoon showers. There will still be plenty of clouds and it will be warm with highs in the upper 80s near 90 degrees.

As we go through next week, the big story remains warm temperatures. No cold front looks to be making its way to our area any time soon. Therefore, we will remain warm with highs in the upper 80s to the low 90s. Plus, when you factor in the humidity, it makes the heat index feel more like the upper 90s. So, it will continue to stay warm, with only a few pop up showers possible in the afternoon through next week.

Jose is still in the Atlantic and has weakened to a tropical storm. There is little to no threat to the United States as it remains basically in the same spot for the next few days. Maria is currently a category three hurricane. Maria is expected to remain a category three for the next few days, but will gradually weaken and will turn back to the north out towards the Atlantic, while staying well east of the Florida coast.

