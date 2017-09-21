Vinton man arrested on fifth-offense DWI

A Vinton man was arrested on a fifth-offense DWI charge, according to authorities.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers said deputies responded to the incident at approximately 1:10 p.m. on Sept. 16, in reference to a truck that was seen swerving in and out of the lane of travel in the area of Edgerly DeQuincy Road. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the truck had already stopped on the roadway.

The driver, Larry G. Marcantel, Jr., 50, was found slouched over in his seat and deputies detected an odor of alcohol emitting from the cab of the truck, Myers said. When deputies instructed Marcantel to exit his truck, they observed him to have very unsteady balance and needed assistance to stand, he had slurred speech and a strong odor of alcohol emitting from his breath. Marcantel told deputies he was drinking beer while driving home from Texas.

After Marcantel performed poorly on a standard field sobriety test, he was arrested and transferred to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office where he refused to submit to a breath test, Myers said.

Marcantel, who is currently on probation for 4th offense DWI, was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with 5th offense DWI, and a traffic violation.

His $51,000 bond was set by Judge Guy Bradberry.

Sr. Cpl. Christopher Rabb, Cpl. Kirk Carroll and Deputy Larry Fontenot were the arresting deputies in this case.

