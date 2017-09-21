'Run with the Nuns' charity event happening this Saturday

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
Warm up your motorcycle, get your cooking utensils ready and lace up your running shoes for this year's Run with the Nuns Charity Ride, 5K Run and Cook-Off. Normally, the event traditionally includes a motorcycle/jeep ride and a rice and gravy cook-off, but this year a 5K run is being added. The annual fundraiser is focused on Hospital needs. Last year and this year the event has been dedicated in memory of Coach Max Caldarera, a former Westlake head football coach ...More >>
Portions of Iowa have been left swamped by recent heavy rains, especially from Harvey. Wednesday night, residents voiced their opinions on how the town should find a solution to its drainage quagmire. "The biggest thing is just maintaining the ditches," said Iowa resident Warren Hanks. "They're doing it now, but that's after the fact." One-by-one, Iowa residents approached town leaders and emotionally asked for solutions. Many said the town hasn't been clean...More >>
Twelve jurors have been picked in the trial of Stacy Tyrone Johnson Jr., accused of first-degree murder in the death of Robert "Bob" Colston Sr. Johnson, who is now 17 but was 16 at the time of the crime, is expected to go to trial once alternates for the jury are picked. Opening statements will likely be held tomorrow. Colston was 79 years old when he died in June 2016. Johnson was originally charged with second-degree murder and recently re-indicted on a charge of first...More >>
