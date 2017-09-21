'Run with the Nuns' charity event happening this Saturday - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

'Run with the Nuns' charity event happening this Saturday

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Warm up your motorcycle, get your cooking utensils ready and lace up your running shoes for this year's Run with the Nuns Charity Ride, 5K Run and Cook-Off.

Normally, the event traditionally includes a motorcycle/jeep ride and a rice and gravy cook-off, but this year a 5K run is being added. 

The annual fundraiser is focused on Hospital needs.

Last year and this year the event has been dedicated in memory of Coach Max Caldarera, a former Westlake head football coach who passed away last year as a result of a cardiac event.

The proceeds from this event will specifically help complete funding for a new Hybrid Surgical Suite, which mirrors that of the nation's most prestigious heart programs and centers.

Giving the Southwest Louisiana community access to the absolute best in cardiac care, including top cardiologists and cardiovascular surgeons as well as state-of-the-art technology.

