WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Bike lanes

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Governor John Bel Edwards and the First Lady host the first statewide Human Trafficking Symposium to combat a growing problem with human trafficking.

A day after late night TV host Jimmy Kimmel slammed Sen. Bill Cassidy, calling him a liar, Louisiana’s senior senator is firing back.

The Rosepine Police Department is searching for two female suspects in connection with a theft at a local business.

A group of retired New York City firefighters is staying in Southwest Louisiana this week, helping Harvey flood victims in Southeast Texas. They say they’re paying it forward from help our region gave them after 9/11.

Some Iowa parents got a bit of a scare this week when the school board said they would stop bus service for elementary students in certain areas.

The Jeff Davis School Board will consider whether to appoint the wife of a deceased board member to fill his vacant spot.

Mosquitos can be pesky and annoying, but they also carry diseases that can harm you and your family.

Plus, bike lanes are officially coming to Lake Charles streets.

And if you are between the ages of 18 and 24, you can get a little extra help finding a job today.

In weather, summer is here to stay for at least the next week as an upper-level ridge of high pressure remains parked over the eastern half of the U.S. resulting in high temperatures each day in the lower 90s and lows at in the 70s with high humidity making it feel even hotter with afternoon high index values in the upper 90s to near 100. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.