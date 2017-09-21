WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Bike lanes - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Live video from KPLC 7 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Bike lanes

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: pablo) (Source: pablo)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Governor John Bel Edwards and the First Lady host the first statewide Human Trafficking Symposium to combat a growing problem with human trafficking.

A day after late night TV host Jimmy Kimmel slammed Sen. Bill Cassidy, calling him a liar, Louisiana’s senior senator is firing back.

The Rosepine Police Department is searching for two female suspects in connection with a theft at a local business.

A group of retired New York City firefighters is staying in Southwest Louisiana this week, helping Harvey flood victims in Southeast Texas. They say they’re paying it forward from help our region gave them after 9/11.

Some Iowa parents got a bit of a scare this week when the school board said they would stop bus service for elementary students in certain areas.

The Jeff Davis School Board will consider whether to appoint the wife of a deceased board member to fill his vacant spot.

Mosquitos can be pesky and annoying, but they also carry diseases that can harm you and your family.

Plus, bike lanes are officially coming to Lake Charles streets.

And if you are between the ages of 18 and 24, you can get a little extra help finding a job today.

In weather, summer is here to stay for at least the next week as an upper-level ridge of high pressure remains parked over the eastern half of the U.S. resulting in high temperatures each day in the lower 90s and lows at in the 70s with high humidity making it feel even hotter with afternoon high index values in the upper 90s to near 100. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Bike lanes

    WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Bike lanes

    Thursday, September 21 2017 5:39 AM EDT2017-09-21 09:39:56 GMT
    (Source: pablo)(Source: pablo)

    Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise. 

    More >>

    Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise. 

    More >>

  • 'Run with the Nuns' charity event happening this Saturday

    'Run with the Nuns' charity event happening this Saturday

    Thursday, September 21 2017 5:30 AM EDT2017-09-21 09:30:11 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Warm up your motorcycle, get your cooking utensils ready and lace up your running shoes for this year's Run with the Nuns Charity Ride, 5K Run and Cook-Off. Normally, the event traditionally includes a motorcycle/jeep ride and a rice and gravy cook-off, but this year a 5K run is being added.  The annual fundraiser is focused on Hospital needs. Last year and this year the event has been dedicated in memory of Coach Max Caldarera, a former Westlake head football coach ...

    More >>

    Warm up your motorcycle, get your cooking utensils ready and lace up your running shoes for this year's Run with the Nuns Charity Ride, 5K Run and Cook-Off. Normally, the event traditionally includes a motorcycle/jeep ride and a rice and gravy cook-off, but this year a 5K run is being added.  The annual fundraiser is focused on Hospital needs. Last year and this year the event has been dedicated in memory of Coach Max Caldarera, a former Westlake head football coach ...

    More >>

  • Emotions flare during drainage town hall

    Emotions flare during drainage town hall

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 11:43 PM EDT2017-09-21 03:43:29 GMT
    Source: Christian PiekosSource: Christian Piekos

    Portions of Iowa have been left swamped by recent heavy rains, especially from Harvey. Wednesday night, residents voiced their opinions on how the town should find a solution to its drainage quagmire. "The biggest thing is just maintaining the ditches," said Iowa resident Warren Hanks. "They're doing it now, but that's after the fact." One-by-one, Iowa residents approached town leaders and emotionally asked for solutions. Many said the town hasn't been clean...

    More >>

    Portions of Iowa have been left swamped by recent heavy rains, especially from Harvey. Wednesday night, residents voiced their opinions on how the town should find a solution to its drainage quagmire. "The biggest thing is just maintaining the ditches," said Iowa resident Warren Hanks. "They're doing it now, but that's after the fact." One-by-one, Iowa residents approached town leaders and emotionally asked for solutions. Many said the town hasn't been clean...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly