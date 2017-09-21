FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot pattern continues; tropics remain busy

Summer is here to stay for at least the next week as an upper level ridge of high pressure remains parked over the eastern half of the U.S. resulting in high temperatures each day in the lower 90s and lows at in the 70s with high humidity making it feel even hotter with afternoon high index values in the upper 90s to near 100.

Rain chances remain low with a couple of stray afternoon storms during the hottest part of the day, otherwise not much rain is expected thanks to high pressure over the area.

Indications are that late next week, toward September 30 and October 1, a cold front could make it in to our part of the country and bring some relief as far as cooler temperatures, but that’s still several days off, not until late next weekend at the earliest.

Hurricane Maria continued to batter Puerto Rico last night with flooding rains and is moving north of the Dominican Republic this morning as a category two storm but is expected to strengthen back to a major category three storm by this evening, brushing the Turks and the Caicos Islands by Friday morning and then head north into the Atlantic, east of the Bahamas by Saturday. It’s too early to tell if there will be any direct impacts to the east coast of the U.S., but as the storm moves northward next week, there is still a chance it could drift more toward the eastern seaboard before departing into the northern Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Jose remains stalled off the coast of New England and will likely not move much through the weekend, but eventually move away from the coastline next week, eventually getting pushed out by Hurricane Maria.

Elsewhere, tropical development is not expected over the next few days, with the Gulf of Mexico still looking to remain very quiet through the upcoming weekend.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry