Bike lane coming to Pujo Street

Portions of Iowa have been left swamped by recent heavy rains, especially from Harvey. Wednesday night, residents voiced their opinions on how the town should find a solution to its drainage quagmire. "The biggest thing is just maintaining the ditches," said Iowa resident Warren Hanks. "They're doing it now, but that's after the fact." One-by-one, Iowa residents approached town leaders and emotionally asked for solutions. Many said the town hasn't been clean...More >>
Portions of Iowa have been left swamped by recent heavy rains, especially from Harvey. Wednesday night, residents voiced their opinions on how the town should find a solution to its drainage quagmire. "The biggest thing is just maintaining the ditches," said Iowa resident Warren Hanks. "They're doing it now, but that's after the fact." One-by-one, Iowa residents approached town leaders and emotionally asked for solutions. Many said the town hasn't been clean...More >>
For the rest of today, we will continue to see a few pop up showers, especially in the afternoon. Not everyone will see rain today. It will be a hot and humid day with highs reaching the lower 90s and heat indices in the mid to upper 90s. By the late afternoon into the early evening, we will start to cool down and showers will start to weaken and become much more isolated. Through tonight, we will keep the rain chances low as all showers come to an end.More >>
For the rest of today, we will continue to see a few pop up showers, especially in the afternoon. Not everyone will see rain today. It will be a hot and humid day with highs reaching the lower 90s and heat indices in the mid to upper 90s. By the late afternoon into the early evening, we will start to cool down and showers will start to weaken and become much more isolated. Through tonight, we will keep the rain chances low as all showers come to an end.More >>
Twelve jurors have been picked in the trial of Stacy Tyrone Johnson Jr., accused of first-degree murder in the death of Robert "Bob" Colston Sr. Johnson, who is now 17 but was 16 at the time of the crime, is expected to go to trial once alternates for the jury are picked. Opening statements will likely be held tomorrow. Colston was 79 years old when he died in June 2016. Johnson was originally charged with second-degree murder and recently re-indicted on a charge of first...More >>
Twelve jurors have been picked in the trial of Stacy Tyrone Johnson Jr., accused of first-degree murder in the death of Robert "Bob" Colston Sr. Johnson, who is now 17 but was 16 at the time of the crime, is expected to go to trial once alternates for the jury are picked. Opening statements will likely be held tomorrow. Colston was 79 years old when he died in June 2016. Johnson was originally charged with second-degree murder and recently re-indicted on a charge of first...More >>
Some Iowa parents got a bit of a scare yesterday when the school board said they would stop bus service for elementary students in certain areas. Elementary students in the dogwood subdivision and surrounding area in Iowa had to find a different way to get to school this morning. Jasmine Moore and Crystal Latulas say they were only notified their children, both students at J.I. Watson Elementary, would not be picked up by the bus this morning. “I’m upset because I have ...More >>
Some Iowa parents got a bit of a scare yesterday when the school board said they would stop bus service for elementary students in certain areas. Elementary students in the dogwood subdivision and surrounding area in Iowa had to find a different way to get to school this morning. Jasmine Moore and Crystal Latulas say they were only notified their children, both students at J.I. Watson Elementary, would not be picked up by the bus this morning. “I’m upset because I have ...More >>