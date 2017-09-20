Bike lane coming to Pujo Street - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Bike lane coming to Pujo Street

(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC) (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC) (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Bike lanes are officially coming to the city of Lake Charles. 

Wednesday night city council approved the first lane that will be on Pujo Street from Kirkman to Bilbo. 

In a month Pujo street will look a little different. 

"We're going to restripe Pujo Street," said executive director for downtown development, Lori Marinovich.  

This will add a permanent bike lane and parking. 

"Instead of two lanes of traffic, it will (have) a travel lane, bicycle lane and parking area so you'll have on street parking all the way down the road from Kirkman Street to Bilbo Street on Pujo," said Marinovich.  

As Marinovich talks about the new lane, she explains how it's all a part of one big master plan. 

"We had a master pedestrian and bicycle plan done in 2012, and every year we do a little increment to help move that plan a long," she said. 

This new bike lane was brought up at Wednesday's city council meeting. 

 Many were in favor of the lane, believing it will bring more business to downtown. 

"I really think it will bring a lot of value to our area," said resident Sarah Dean. "We already have a great city for commuting by bike, we just need to make it safer and get more people out there so we can promote some business downtown and in the area." 

"Our goal is to get people downtown as much as possible, and if they are on their feet instead of their cars, they're a lot more like to spend money and visit businesses and interact with one another," said resident Nick Villaume. 

With a unanimous vote residents can soon look forward to biking down Pujo Street in their very own lane. 

Marinovich also says the city has plans for a companion project that will add bike lanes on Kirkman street by the end of this year.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Emotions flare during drainage town hall

    Emotions flare during drainage town hall

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 11:43 PM EDT2017-09-21 03:43:29 GMT
    Source: Christian PiekosSource: Christian Piekos

    Portions of Iowa have been left swamped by recent heavy rains, especially from Harvey. Wednesday night, residents voiced their opinions on how the town should find a solution to its drainage quagmire. "The biggest thing is just maintaining the ditches," said Iowa resident Warren Hanks. "They're doing it now, but that's after the fact." One-by-one, Iowa residents approached town leaders and emotionally asked for solutions. Many said the town hasn't been clean...

    More >>

    Portions of Iowa have been left swamped by recent heavy rains, especially from Harvey. Wednesday night, residents voiced their opinions on how the town should find a solution to its drainage quagmire. "The biggest thing is just maintaining the ditches," said Iowa resident Warren Hanks. "They're doing it now, but that's after the fact." One-by-one, Iowa residents approached town leaders and emotionally asked for solutions. Many said the town hasn't been clean...

    More >>

  • Bike lane coming to Pujo Street

    Bike lane coming to Pujo Street

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 11:31 PM EDT2017-09-21 03:31:23 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    Bike lanes are officially coming to the city of Lake Charles.  Wednesday night city council approved the first lane that will be on Pujo Street from Kirkman to Bilbo.  In a month Pujo street will look a little different.  "We're going to restripe Pujo Street," said executive director for downtown development, Lori Marinovich.   This will add a permanent bike lane and parking.  "Instead of two lanes of traffic, it will (have) ...More >>
    Bike lanes are officially coming to the city of Lake Charles.  Wednesday night city council approved the first lane that will be on Pujo Street from Kirkman to Bilbo.  In a month Pujo street will look a little different.  "We're going to restripe Pujo Street," said executive director for downtown development, Lori Marinovich.   This will add a permanent bike lane and parking.  "Instead of two lanes of traffic, it will (have) ...More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summertime pattern with afternoon storms continuing with Maria going strong in the Caribbean

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summertime pattern with afternoon storms continuing with Maria going strong in the Caribbean

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 10:50 PM EDT2017-09-21 02:50:10 GMT
    Southerly winds bring afternoon showersSoutherly winds bring afternoon showers

    For the rest of today, we will continue to see a few pop up showers, especially in the afternoon. Not everyone will see rain today. It will be a hot and humid day with highs reaching the lower 90s and heat indices in the mid to upper 90s. By the late afternoon into the early evening, we will start to cool down and showers will start to weaken and become much more isolated. Through tonight, we will keep the rain chances low as all showers come to an end. 

    More >>

    For the rest of today, we will continue to see a few pop up showers, especially in the afternoon. Not everyone will see rain today. It will be a hot and humid day with highs reaching the lower 90s and heat indices in the mid to upper 90s. By the late afternoon into the early evening, we will start to cool down and showers will start to weaken and become much more isolated. Through tonight, we will keep the rain chances low as all showers come to an end. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly