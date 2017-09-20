Bike lane coming to Pujo Street

Bike lanes are officially coming to the city of Lake Charles.

Wednesday night city council approved the first lane that will be on Pujo Street from Kirkman to Bilbo.

In a month Pujo street will look a little different.

"We're going to restripe Pujo Street," said executive director for downtown development, Lori Marinovich.

This will add a permanent bike lane and parking.

"Instead of two lanes of traffic, it will (have) a travel lane, bicycle lane and parking area so you'll have on street parking all the way down the road from Kirkman Street to Bilbo Street on Pujo," said Marinovich.

As Marinovich talks about the new lane, she explains how it's all a part of one big master plan.

"We had a master pedestrian and bicycle plan done in 2012, and every year we do a little increment to help move that plan a long," she said.

This new bike lane was brought up at Wednesday's city council meeting.

Many were in favor of the lane, believing it will bring more business to downtown.

"I really think it will bring a lot of value to our area," said resident Sarah Dean. "We already have a great city for commuting by bike, we just need to make it safer and get more people out there so we can promote some business downtown and in the area."

"Our goal is to get people downtown as much as possible, and if they are on their feet instead of their cars, they're a lot more like to spend money and visit businesses and interact with one another," said resident Nick Villaume.

With a unanimous vote residents can soon look forward to biking down Pujo Street in their very own lane.

Marinovich also says the city has plans for a companion project that will add bike lanes on Kirkman street by the end of this year.

