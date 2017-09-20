Emotions flare during drainage town hall

Portions of Iowa have been left swamped by recent heavy rains, especially from Harvey. Wednesday night, residents voiced their opinions on how the town should find a solution to its drainage quagmire.

"The biggest thing is just maintaining the ditches," said Iowa resident Warren Hanks. "They're doing it now, but that's after the fact."

One-by-one, Iowa residents approached town leaders and emotionally asked for solutions. Many said the town hasn't been cleaning up ditches.

But, Iowa Mayor Carol Ponthieux said she believed the town may have found a solution to this predicament.

"At least it gives up hope for the future," Ponthieux said.

There is only one lateral that horseshoes through Iowa. Once this lateral fills with flood water, there's nowhere else for it to go. The plan: connect this lateral to three ponds located in the city, allowing the lateral to drain elsewhere during heavy rain.

"It won't happen tomorrow, it won't happen next week or next month," Ponthieux said. "It's going to take us a while to get the property transferred over."

For Hanks, hindsight is 20-20. He said he's optimistic the ponds will make a difference, though he's confident Iowa will flood again.

"They're [ponds] going to help, but it needs to be a total effort," Hanks said. "It's got to be a complete deal, it doesn't mean we won't flood again."

