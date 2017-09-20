Possible bus route changes in Iowa frustrating parents

Twelve jurors have been picked in the trial of Stacy Tyrone Johnson Jr., accused of first-degree murder in the death of Robert "Bob" Colston Sr. Johnson, who is now 17 but was 16 at the time of the crime, is expected to go to trial once alternates for the jury are picked. Opening statements will likely be held tomorrow. Colston was 79 years old when he died in June 2016. Johnson was originally charged with second-degree murder and recently re-indicted on a charge of first...More >>
Some Iowa parents got a bit of a scare yesterday when the school board said they would stop bus service for elementary students in certain areas. Elementary students in the dogwood subdivision and surrounding area in Iowa had to find a different way to get to school this morning. Jasmine Moore and Crystal Latulas say they were only notified their children, both students at J.I. Watson Elementary, would not be picked up by the bus this morning. “I’m upset because I have ...More >>
The Jeff Davis School Board will consider whether to appoint the wife of a deceased board member to fill his vacant spot when it meets Thursday night.More >>
The Rosepine Police Department is searching for two female suspects in connection with a theft that occurred Tuesday, according to a Facebook post made on the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Department page. The two women were inside a Rosepine flea market when the theft occurred. The Rosepine Police Department asks that if you have any information regarding the identity of the suspects that you call Officer Andre Westlake at 337-463-8249. Copyright 2017 KPLC....More >>
1 My father passed away years ago while married to my mom. He left his house to his ex wife when they divorced. Recently the house was sold. Do I, as his child, still have any claims to the home once it was sold? ANSWER: Making the presumption that "He LEFT his house to his ex wife" means that he left it to her in his will or donated it to her, then there are no claims to be made. However, as his child, you may have a claim under certain conditions. You are cons...More >>
