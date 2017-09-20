Possible bus route changes in Iowa frustrating parents

Some Iowa parents got a bit of a scare yesterday when the school board said they would stop bus service for elementary students in certain areas.

Elementary students in the Dogwood Subdivision and surrounding area in Iowa had to find a different way to get to school this morning.

7News reached out to the school board for comment and they released a statement saying the changes were because of the shortage of drivers and buses.

All students within a mile of the school will have to walk, but that won't take effect until next year, now.

Calcasieu Schools immediately reinstated the bus route for this school year.

Jasmine Moore and Crystal Latulas say they were notified Tuesday their children, both students at J.I. Watson Elementary, would not be picked up by the bus this morning.

“I’m upset because I have a 5-year-old and she’s by herself in that elementary school,” said Moore. “She doesn't have a sibling to walk to school with and I don't have family back here, so who can get her back and forth to school? We work! These parents work back here, so it’s not that easy the day before to make a decision like this.”

“I have no family in the area, no one can walk my 4-year-old to school,” said Latulas. “It’s not that close for him to walk there and he can’t be to school early. School starts at 7:15 a.m., so I’m trying to figure out what's going on with the school board and can we keep the buses running.”

Here are the streets that will be affected by the change, according to the voicemail Moore and Latulas received:

Here is the full statement:

“Due to the severe lack of school buses and drivers in Calcasieu Parish and the forecast of future shortages, the Transportation Department modified routes to increase efficiency which is in accordance with Louisiana State Law 17:158 and the Louisiana Department of Education Bulletin 119. This route change affected students living within the “walk-zone” of J.I. Watson. A walk-zone is defined as the area within one mile of the school that does not have existing hazards or conditions that would warrant transportation to those who live within one mile of the school. While the Transportation Department made the changes within the scope of what is legal, efficient, safe, and fiscally responsible, the services for that area will be reinstated immediately. Parents should be aware, however, that services for that area next year will fall within the scope mentioned previously. We are sorry for the obvious inconvenience and change, however, the decisions are made with the best interest of all involved and we feel that ultimately, that has been done here.”

Fifteen streets would be impacted by the change and the students would have to cross Thompson Avenue, which is still a concern for parents like Moore and Latulas.

“These are elementary age children - that should have been the last buses to stop running,” said Moore. “For their safety! I can imagine a middle school or high school student walking to school, but not a 4-year-old or a 5-year-old.”

“We have these little, bitty 4-year-olds with these 8- and 9-year-olds, things are going to happen,” said Latulas. “It’s not safe. I don't think it's a safe decision.”

