Jury being seated to try 16-year-old charged with murder of 79-year-old

Twelve jurors have been picked in the trial of Stacy Tyrone Johnson Jr., accused of first-degree murder in the death of Robert "Bob" Colston Sr.

Johnson, who is now 17 but was 16 at the time of the crime, is expected to go to trial once alternates for the jury are picked. Opening statements will likely be held tomorrow.

Colston was 79 years old when he died in June 2016.

Johnson was originally charged with second-degree murder and recently re-indicted on a charge of first-degree murder.

Assistant District Attorney Jacob Johnson says the state determined the facts of the case fit first-degree murder, although since Johnson is not eligible for the death penalty.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.