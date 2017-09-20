Jeff Davis School Board considering wife of deceased board membe - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Jeff Davis School Board considering wife of deceased board member to fill vacancy

David Buller (Source: Jeff Davis School Board) David Buller (Source: Jeff Davis School Board)
JEFF DAVIS PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

The Jeff Davis School Board will consider whether to appoint the wife of a deceased board member to fill his vacant spot when it meets Thursday night.

District 10 board member David Buller passed away on Sept. 6, 2017.

On the agenda for Thursday night's meeting is an item to declare a vacancy and appoint Vickie Buller to serve in the seat until an election can be held. 

The school board will also call for a special election on March 24, 2018. 

