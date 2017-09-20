PHOTOS: Rosepine police release surveillance pics of theft suspects

The Rosepine Police Department is searching for two female suspects in connection with a theft that occurred Tuesday, according to a Facebook post made on the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Department page. The two women were inside a Rosepine flea market when the theft occurred. The Rosepine Police Department asks that if you have any information regarding the identity of the suspects that you call Officer Andre Westlake at 337-463-8249. Copyright 2017 KPLC....More >>
The Rosepine Police Department is searching for two female suspects in connection with a theft that occurred Tuesday, according to a Facebook post made on the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Department page. The two women were inside a Rosepine flea market when the theft occurred. The Rosepine Police Department asks that if you have any information regarding the identity of the suspects that you call Officer Andre Westlake at 337-463-8249. Copyright 2017 KPLC....More >>
1 My father passed away years ago while married to my mom. He left his house to his ex wife when they divorced. Recently the house was sold. Do I, as his child, still have any claims to the home once it was sold? ANSWER: Making the presumption that "He LEFT his house to his ex wife" means that he left it to her in his will or donated it to her, then there are no claims to be made. However, as his child, you may have a claim under certain conditions. You are cons...More >>
1 My father passed away years ago while married to my mom. He left his house to his ex wife when they divorced. Recently the house was sold. Do I, as his child, still have any claims to the home once it was sold? ANSWER: Making the presumption that "He LEFT his house to his ex wife" means that he left it to her in his will or donated it to her, then there are no claims to be made. However, as his child, you may have a claim under certain conditions. You are cons...More >>
Walmart is seeking to hire more than 1,250 hourly associates in its Louisiana stores for the holiday season.More >>
Walmart is seeking to hire more than 1,250 hourly associates in its Louisiana stores for the holiday season.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish LSU AgCenter is looking for new 4-H members. Jennifer Cantrell with Calcasieu Parish's 4-H program says this is a way for children to, "complete hands-on projects in areas like health, science, agriculture and citizenship, in a positive environment where they receive guidance from adult mentors and are encouraged to take on proactive leadership roles." A 4-H member may enroll if they are at least 13 years or older as of January 1st of the current s...More >>
The Calcasieu Parish LSU AgCenter is looking for new 4-H members. Jennifer Cantrell with Calcasieu Parish's 4-H program says this is a way for children to, "complete hands-on projects in areas like health, science, agriculture and citizenship, in a positive environment where they receive guidance from adult mentors and are encouraged to take on proactive leadership roles." A 4-H member may enroll if they are at least 13 years or older as of January 1st of the current s...More >>
You're a walking meal for mosquitoes in Southwest Louisiana.More >>
You're a walking meal for mosquitoes in Southwest Louisiana.More >>