PHOTOS: Rosepine police release surveillance pics of theft suspects

The Rosepine Police Department is searching for two female suspects in connection with a theft Tuesday at a local business, according to a Facebook post made on the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Department page.

Rosepine police have released several photos in the hopes that the public will help identify the women. Mobile users, click HERE to see the photos.

The two women were inside a Rosepine flea market when the theft occurred.

The Rosepine Police Department asks that if you have any information regarding the identity of the suspects that you call Officer Andre Westlake at 337-463-8249.

