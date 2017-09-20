LEGAL CORNER: Is there any action that can be taken when a neighbor's child is bouncing a basketball at night?

Submit your question to news@kplctv.com.

QUESTION: My father passed away years ago while married to my mom. He left his house to his ex-wife when they divorced. Recently the house was sold. Do I, as his child, still have any claims to the home once it was sold?

ANSWER: Making the presumption that "He LEFT his house to his ex-wife" means that he left it to her in his will or donated it to her - then there are no claims to be made. However, as his child, you may have a claim under certain conditions. You are considered a forced heir if at the time of the death of your father, you were either under 24 years old or because of mental incapacity or physical infirmity, are permanently incapable of taking care of their persons or administering their estates at the time of the death of the decedent. LA Civil Code Art. 1493. You could only place a claim on the undisposed property left in his estate. LA Civil Code Art. 880. Intestate succession. In the absence of valid testamentary disposition, the undisposed property of the deceased devolves by operation of law in favor of his descendants, ascendants, and collaterals, by blood or by adoption, and in favor of his spouse not judicially separated from him, in the order provided in and according to the following articles.

QUESTION: I drive down Eddy Street in Lake Charles every day to get to my apartment - many times at night. There are always people with children walking down that narrow road; I have never seen one of them in anything but black clothes and usually they are close to the middle of the road. This terrifies me to think I could hit someone; I try to be careful, not even sneeze so I don’t look away. I am totally surprised that someone has not been hit yet. What is the law regarding this if I accidentally hit someone because I can’t see them and it is very obvious?

ANSWER: LA Civil Code Article 2323 states that in any action for damages where a person suffers injury, death, or loss, the degree or percentage of fault of ALL persons causing or contributing to the injury, death, or loss shall be determined, regardless of whether the person is a party to the action or a nonparty, and regardless of the person's insolvency, ability to pay, immunity by statute, including but not limited to the provisions of R.S. 23:1032, or that the other person's identity is not known or reasonably ascertainable. If a person suffers injury, death, or loss as the result partly of his own negligence and partly as a result of the fault of another person or persons, the amount of damages recoverable shall be reduced in proportion to the degree or percentage of negligence attributable to the person suffering the injury, death, or loss. B) The provisions of Paragraph A shall apply to any claim for recovery of damages for injury, death, or loss asserted under any law or legal doctrine or theory of liability, regardless of the basis of liability. C) Notwithstanding the provisions of Paragraphs A and B, if a person suffers injury, death, or loss as a result partly of his own negligence and partly as a result of the fault of an intentional tortfeasor, his claim for recovery of damages shall not be reduced.

QUESTION: Is there any law or is there any action that can be taken when a neighbor's child is contentiously bouncing a basketball at 6 a.m. and after 8 p.m. There's no talking to the father because he thinks he's boss of the neighborhood.

ANSWER: First, see if there is a local ordinance against excessive noise. The City of Lake Charles, for example, has an excessive noise ordinance at Sec. 13-7.1 of the Lake Charles municipal code, which reads in part as follows:(1

It is declared to be a public nuisance and unlawful for any person to make, allow, continue or cause to be made any loud, harsh, unnecessary or offensive noise or any noise which may reasonably be anticipated to annoy, disturb, injure or endanger the comfort, slumber, peace, health or safety of any reasonable person or persons of normal sensitivity, whether due to volume or duration or both. Except as allowed in this article, no person shall willfully engage in any activity on any premises or public area in the city, which activity produces or constitutes a noise disturbance on occupied neighboring premises or public area. Nothing in this section shall be construed as preventing the lawful exercise of right of free speech as protected by the Constitution of the United States or the State of Louisiana.

In the case presented, the viewer would have to persuade local law enforcement that the bouncing of the basketball constitutes a noise as defined by the above ordinance. Alternatively, if your neighbor keeps disturbing you, you can sue and ask the court to order the neighbor to stop the noise ("abate the nuisance," in legal terms). For a court order telling somebody to stop doing something, you'll probably have to sue in district court.

To win, you'll need to show:

There is excessive and disturbing noise.

The person you are suing is either creating the noise or is responsible.

That your enjoyment of your home is affected.

That you have asked the person to stop the noise.

There is a law that pertains to excessive sound or noise (RS 14:103.1) that you may choose to base your case on, however, it pertains to loud music.

A) No person shall operate or permit the operation of any sound amplification system which emanates unreasonably loud or excessive sound or noise which is likely to cause inconvenience or annoyance to persons of ordinary sensibilities, when both the following exist: (1) The sound amplification system is located in or on any motor vehicle on a public street, highway, or public park. (2) The sound or noise emanating from the sound amplification system is audible at a distance of greater than twenty-five feet which exceeds eighty-five decibels. B) The provisions of this Section do not apply to the use of a horn, alarm, or other warning device which has as its purpose the signaling of unsafe or dangerous situations or to summon the assistance of law enforcement when used for such purpose, or when used in conjunction with a permitted event. C) Whoever violates a provision of this Section shall be fined one hundred dollars for a first offense, and not less than two hundred dollars nor more than five hundred dollars for second and subsequent offenses.

