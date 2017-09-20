Touchdown Live Top 7 List - Week 4

With the high school football season in full force, KPLC is ramping up its Touchdown Live coverage this season. This off season, KPLC brought you the 7-in-Seven countdowns. This preseason, KPLC brought you TDL Two-A-Days. Now, every week of the regular season, KPLC's Brady Renard will post his TDL 'Top 7 List' of the best teams in Southwest Louisiana. He'll also hand out the best team performance each week according to expectations coming in.

Three weeks through the prep season and some movement has already taken place. Barbe continues to flex its muscles, while Iowa and Welsh stay undefeated.

We present our Touchdown Live Top 7 List after week two of the regular season.



1. WELSH GREYHOUNDS

2017 record: 2-0

Week 3 Ranking: No.1



Welsh continued its impressive start to the season by drubbing last year's No. 7 seed in the 2A playoffs (Loreauville) by 44 points. Quarterback Zach Hayes was efficient once again going 15 of 23 for 235 yards and throwing two touchdowns. He added 55 yards and a pair of scores on the ground too. The Welsh running game as a whole picked up too as Charlie Watkins rushed for 100 yards on 15 carries.



2. IOWA YELLOW JACKETS

2017 record: 3-0

Week 3 Ranking: No. 2



After proving themselves on the Touchdown Live Game of the Week for two straight weeks, we are asking Iowa to do it again vs Jennings on Friday. The Jackets are coming off their first-ever 5A win as they downed Sam Houston, 42-14. Baseballer-turned-running back Elwayne Carrier led the team in carries and yards, but it was Dyami Huntsberry and this big play passing game that stole the show. A 78-yard touchdown to Marka'il Nixon started the scoring. The Iowa defense also had a pair of touchdowns (Zach Lohr 51-yard INT, Darius Daniels 20-yard fumble). They can score no matter which unit is on the field.



3. BARBE BUCS

2017 record: 3-0

Week 3 Ranking: No. 3



Barbe has been as impressive as any coverage team. The Bucs offense can score and score quickly. In the team's first three games, Barbe is averaging 38 points per game in the first half alone. Quarterback Luke Richard is a big factor why this offense is rolling. He threw for 189 yards and ran for 31 more as he accounted for six touchdowns vs St. Louis. Jaylon Smith and Javian Samuel both went over 100 yards threw the air and on the ground respectively.



4. KINDER YELLOW JACKETS

2017 record: 2-1

Week 3 Ranking: No. 4



Kinder is coming off an impressive 21-14 win over 4A member Breaux Bridge. The Jackets jumped out in front 21-0 and cruised to the win. Hayden Thomas ran for 192 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns in the process. Kinder now gets another huge test with a road trip to Kaplan, a 3A semifinalist from a year ago.



5. SULPHUR GOLDEN TORS

2017 record: 1-1

Week 3 Ranking: No. 6





The Tors rise a spot in the rankings after closing out a tough C.E. Byrd team at home. Sulphur scored 15 unanswered points in the fourth to walk away with the win. Glenn Willis proved to be the guy to stop on this offense as he rushed for 197 yards on 34 carries. Christian Trahan also continued his strong start to the season, catching a touchdown pass where he drug defenders into pay dirt. He also caused a fumble playing on defense.



6. LEESVILLE WAMPUS CATS

2017 record: 3-0

Week 3 Ranking: No. 7



Leesville continues to find ways to win no matter the circumstances. Coach Robert Causey has the Wampus Cats believing in themselves even when they don't play their best game. Against Westlake, the Rams controlled the game, up eight points, but Leesville's Duwon Tolbert found the endzone with a 30-yard touchdown reception in the closing seconds of the game to keep Leesville perfect. As always, it's never about how you win, as long as you do.



7. ELTON INDIANS

2017 record: 2-0

Week 3 Ranking: Not Ranked



The Indians, off two straight physical opponents, crack the Top 7 List for the first time this season. The Indians downed previously undefeated Rosepine at home last week, 34-22. The Indians used big plays on offense to total 389 yards. Quarterback Keshawn Lyons (276 yards/3 TD) and running back Darnell Robinson (96 yds/2 TD) lead the way. This is the first since 2011 that Elton will enter district play undefeated.



Next three up: Oberlin Tigers (2-1), Jennings Bulldogs (2-0), Iota Bulldogs (3-0)

Best team performance from Week 3: Oakdale Warriors

Oakdale surprised Allen Parish on Thursday by defeating Oberlin, the defending 4-1A district champs. The Warriors used a strong run game to pull away in the fourth quarter. Running back Miliak Hayward rushed for 256 yards in the game while scoring three touchdowns. Slate Jordan also threw for 139 yards and a pair of touchdowns to tame the Tigers.

