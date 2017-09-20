Copy-Touchdown Live Top 7 List - Week 3

With the high school football season in full force, KPLC is ramping up its Touchdown Live coverage this season. This off season, KPLC brought you the 7-in-Seven countdowns. This preseason, KPLC brought you TDL Two-A-Days. Now, every week of the regular season, KPLC's Brady Renard will post his TDL 'Top 7 List' of the best teams in Southwest Louisiana. He'll also hand out the best team performance each week according to expectations coming in.

Two weeks through the prep season and it's the usual suspects standing out. Barbe continues to roll, Iowa stays undefeated and Welsh puts on a strong performance.

We present our Touchdown Live Top 7 List after week two of the regular season.



1. WELSH GREYHOUNDS

2017 record: 1-0

Week 1 Ranking: No.1

After canceling its week one game, Welsh opened the season in style win an impressive win over last season's three-seed in the 3A playoffs (Kaplan). Zach Hayes led an offense that produced through the air, as the quarterback threw for 207 yards and scored all four touchdowns. Pearse Migl and Da'Ren Zeno combined for 158 receiving yards.



2. IOWA YELLOW JACKETS

2017 record: 2-0

Week 1 Ranking: No. 2



Once again Iowa hosted a tough opponent and once again the Yellow Jackets outlasted its opponent. Iowa won the battle of the Yellow Jackets by outscoring Kinder, 23-7 in the second half. Darius Daniels' emergence in the running game has opened the passing lanes for Dyami Huntsberry. The running game's impact was evident in Huntsberry's 58-yard score to receiver Cole Fleming. The defense however, still paves the way.



3. BARBE BUCS

2017 record: 2-0

Week 1 Ranking: No. 4



Barbe continues to rise in the poll thanks to another explosive offensive game. Through two weeks, the Bucs have shown an ability to score points very quickly. The balanced attack saw Jaivan Samuel and Dana Fontenot both run for over 100 yards and quarterback Luke Richard post a three touchdown performance vs the defending DIII state champs (Riverside).



4. KINDER YELLOW JACKETS

2017 record: 1-1

Week 1 Ranking: No. 3

Kinder falls a spot in the poll, but I don't think any less of the Yellow Jackets. Kinder went toe-to-toe with Iowa and should be commended for it. Hayden Thomas has been the workhorse running back, posting back-to-back 100-yard games, while Jordan Cordova has proved himself a weapon having scored on a punt return and receiving touchdown. Like Iowa though, the defense is what drives the bus.



5. OBERLIN TIGERS

2017 record: 2-0

7-in-Seven Ranking: No. 7

I admit it. I ranked the Tigers too low last week. Oberlin bounced back from a tough jamboree loss and a slow start in week one to trounce Delcambre, 44-6. The Tigers are the real deal led by that stingy defense and the dynamic quarterback, James Kirklin. Oberlin gets a jamboree rematch with Oakdale on Thursday.



6. SULPHUR GOLDEN TORS

2017 record: 0-1

Week 1 Ranking: No. 5

After cancelling week one, the Tors opened the season on the road and gave Ouachita all they could handle. The Lions pulled out the win thanks to a strong rushing attack in the second half. The Tor offense was good, not great, with Christian Trahan leading the way with 80 receiving yards and Glenn Willis posting 87 yards on the ground. Another strong North Louisiana team is awaiting the Tors this week in C.E. Byrd.



7. LEESVILLE WAMPUS CATS

2017 record: 2-0

Week 1 Ranking: No. 6

After scoring 33 points in the first half vs Washington-Marion, the Wampus Cats have posted just six total points in the six quarters that followed. The Leesville defense meanwhile, still has yet to allow a point this season. The Wampus Cats still remain the favorite to win district.



Next three up: Sam Houston Broncos (2-0), Elton Indians (1-0), Jennings Bulldogs (1-0)

Best team performance from Week 1: DeRidder Dragons

The Dragons fell to Washington-Marion a season ago and DeRidder wasn't going to let that happen again. The Dragons dug into their roots and ran the football. Torrin Bouvia (152 yards) and Greg Woodard (95 yards) each led this offense to a strong 25-0 win. DeRidder will use that momentum as the Dragons face Jennings this week.

