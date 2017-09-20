1,200+ seasonal jobs up for grabs in La.

Walmart is seeking to hire more than 1,250 hourly associates in its Louisiana stores for the holiday season.

The company plans to hire cashiers, cart attendants, stockers and service area employees, with salaries ranging from $9 to $10 per hour.

To fulfill that need, a statewide job fair will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21, at the following Louisiana Workforce Comission's Business and Career Solutions Centers in Southwest Louisiana:

Calcasieu - 2323, 3rd Street, Lake Charles

Beauregard - 1102, W. 1st, DeRidder

The job fair is designed to provide out-of-school youth ages 18-24 with employment opportunities and potential career pathways.

For a full list of participating centers, click HERE.

