Transmittable diseases carried by mosquitoes more prevalent in SWLA

You're a walking meal for mosquitoes in Southwest Louisiana.

And as itchy as the bumps they leave are Mosquito Specialist John Rocha, says they are far more dangerous in our area because they carry diseases like Zika and West Nile.

During the summer months into hurricane season, standing water and humidity create a breeding ground for the insects.

Using things like bug spray with Deet and wearing long sleeves and long pants can help protect you.

