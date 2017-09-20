Transmittable diseases carried by mosquitoes more prevalent in SWLA

Are you a hardcore coffee drinker?
If so, you’re not alone - most adults in the United States still prefer coffee, making it America’s morning beverage of choice.More >>
Are you a hardcore coffee drinker?
If so, you’re not alone - most adults in the United States still prefer coffee, making it America’s morning beverage of choice.More >>
Kids who start playing tackle football before age 12 have a higher risk of mental and behavioral problems in adulthood than their counterparts who began playing at older ages, a new study suggests.More >>
Kids who start playing tackle football before age 12 have a higher risk of mental and behavioral problems in adulthood than their counterparts who began playing at older ages, a new study suggests.More >>
Rising death rates from opioid abuse are chipping away at Americans' life expectancy, a U.S. government study finds.More >>
Rising death rates from opioid abuse are chipping away at Americans' life expectancy, a U.S. government study finds.More >>
Nonwhite Americans are surrounded by more air pollution from traffic than whites are, a new study finds.More >>
Nonwhite Americans are surrounded by more air pollution from traffic than whites are, a new study finds.More >>
Could some triathlon participants be pushing themselves too hard?More >>
Could some triathlon participants be pushing themselves too hard?More >>