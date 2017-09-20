FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summertime pattern with afternoon storms continuing with Maria going strong in the Caribbean

For the rest of today, we will continue to see a few pop up showers, especially in the afternoon. Not everyone will see rain today. It will be a hot and humid day with highs reaching the lower 90s and heat indices in the mid to upper 90s. By the late afternoon into the early evening, we will start to cool down and showers will start to weaken and become much more isolated.

Through tonight, we will keep the rain chances low as all showers come to an end. We will have partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be a little warmer with lows in the low 70s. It will also feel muggy overnight, thanks to the humidity.

As we start the day on Thursday, we will have partly cloudy skies. Those clouds will stay will us all day and by the afternoon there will be a 30% chance for a few pop up showers. Highs will remain in the upper 80s near 90 degrees. The good news is, the average for this time of year is going down to the upper 80s and no longer in the 90s! Therefore, we should not have the 90s for very much longer, as the fall season is quickly approaching! The bad news is, we will continue to be above average temperatures for the next few days, as a cold front is nowhere in sight for southwest Louisiana.

For Friday, rain chances are still at 30%. That does not mean everyone will see rain. There should be a few pop up showers in the afternoon, but these showers will be isolated. Highs will be in the upper 80s, near 90 degrees.

Next weekend will have rain chance remain at 30% for Saturday, but will increase to 40% Sunday. A few showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop, especially in the afternoon. There will be plenty of clouds and it will be warm with highs in the upper 80s.

Jose is still in the Atlantic and has weakened to a tropical storm. There is little to no threat to the United States. Maria is currently a category four hurricane and is located almost directly on top of Puerto Rico. Maria is expected to remain a category four for the next few days, but will gradually weaken and will turn back to the north out towards the Atlantic, while staying well east of the Florida coast. We will continue to monitor Maria as time progresses.

