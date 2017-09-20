Port Arthur refinery fire forced residents to shelter-in-place

A fire at Valero refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, forced nearby residents to shelter-in-place.

Witnesses heard a loud explosion Tuesday morning, just before the fire ignited.

Black smoke was seen rising from inside the refinery.

A shelter-in-place was ordered for residents on the west side of Port Arthur including several schools in the area.

That order was lifted about three hours later.

There are no reports of injuries.

