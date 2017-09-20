FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summer pattern of heat and daily storm chances continues

As has been the case every morning this week, fog will likely return to parts of Southwest Louisiana and cause some visibility issues for your morning commute today as temperatures remain on the warm and muggy side in the lower to middle 70s. Otherwise look for some sun to return and quickly warm temperatures up through the 70s and 80s during the morning with high humidity resulting in heat index values in the upper 90s by the noon hour.

The hot temperatures will eventually spark some scattered showers and thunderstorms over the area today with the best chances coming during the early to mid-afternoon hours, with pop-up storms continuing to be a possibility through the late-afternoon hours today. Not everyone will see rain, but a few storms could be capable of heavy downpours and lightning, so be aware of that if you’ll be working outdoors and get caught in a quick developing storm. Remember to go indoors when you hear thunder until the storm has passed.

A hot high-pressure ridge aloft will remain over most of the southeastern states through next week which means no fall temperatures arriving anytime soon, despite the calendar with the official start of fall beginning Friday. Longer range models are hinting at the possibility of some briefly cooler weather arriving around the time frame of October 1, which would be the first indicator of any cool air potentially returning to Southwest Louisiana.

Hurricane Maria plowed across the island of St. Croix last night and is now making landfall over the eastern Puerto Rico as an extremely dangerous category four storm with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph as of the 4:00 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center. The storms track will bring the center of Maria across Puerto Rick and just north of the eastern side of the Dominican Republic over the next day or so. After that time a break in the ridge of high pressure, partially associated with Tropical Storm Jose, should cause Maria to turn north-northwestward, then northward. Computer models keep the storm off the U.S. east coast next week, but a lot could change by then so it’s important for those living along the eastern seaboard to pay attention to Maria’s projected path over the next several days. Maria poses no threat to the Gulf of Mexico or to Southwest Louisiana at this time.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry