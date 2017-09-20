Calcasieu Parish 4-H enrollment underway

The Calcasieu Parish LSU AgCenter is looking for new 4-H members.

Jennifer Cantrell with Calcasieu Parish's 4-H program says this is a way for children to, "complete hands-on projects in areas like health, science, agriculture and citizenship, in a positive environment where they receive guidance from adult mentors and are encouraged to take on proactive leadership roles."

A 4-H member may enroll if they are at least 13 years or older as of January 1st of the current school year.

You can visit the LSU AgCenter office located at 7101 Gulf Highway, Lake Charles.