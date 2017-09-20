Calcasieu Parish 4-H enrollment underway

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
Plastic surgeons have always been just that-surgeons. But now, they're turning to less invasive procedures.More >>
Plastic surgeons have always been just that-surgeons. But now, they're turning to less invasive procedures.More >>
For 60 years residents and visitors to SWLA have looked forward to the annual Contraband Days Festival but now the festival is changing its name, according to Angie Manning, spokeswoman for the Lake Charles Convention and Visitors Bureau. The board that has overseen the festival wants to bring a new focus to Louisiana culture and history from the food, music, and artists to the pirates and the rides, Manning said. The new name of the festival is the Louisiana Pirate...More >>
For 60 years residents and visitors to SWLA have looked forward to the annual Contraband Days Festival but now the festival is changing its name, according to Angie Manning, spokeswoman for the Lake Charles Convention and Visitors Bureau. The board that has overseen the festival wants to bring a new focus to Louisiana culture and history from the food, music, and artists to the pirates and the rides, Manning said. The new name of the festival is the Louisiana Pirate...More >>