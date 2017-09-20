"Boudreaux the Louisiana Mosquiteaux" written by Sulphur man

Sulphur native Stacy Bearden has always loved to draw and read. So he put both of his talents together to write a children's book that is now available from Pelican Publishing. It's called "Boudreaux the Mosquiteaux."

"It's a little animal who is blown away in a hurricane," said Bearden. "He has no idea, being a child, what he eats. He asks all the animals from the wildest through the barnyard, what he eats. These animals have no idea."

Putting together a story for children can be tricky, especially with illustrations. Stacy uses an iPad to do both.

"I've always loved writing, reading and art. I loved the animals where we lived. I love our area. This was one way of having all that in one form. Little ones love reading it. They learn a little and laugh a little. It's well-rounded, yeah."

"When I watch little ones read this, it is the most satisfying feeling in the world. Then I watch an adult read it with a little one and that's even more of an awesome thing. When they reach the end, everyone's reaction is really positive. So it's good, yeah."

Boudreaux the Mosquiteaux teaches children about manners, personalities and learning about life. Stacy has another book in the works, "Alex's Automatic Alligator."

"Boudreaux the Louisiana Mosquiteaux" is available from Amazon and will soon be sold at Books A Million. You can also find it on his web page.

