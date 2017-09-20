WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Death roll rises after earthquake

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Mexico's civil defense agency says the death toll has risen to 226 from Tuesday's magnitude 7.1 earthquake that knocked down dozens of buildings in Mexico City and nearby states.

President Donald Trump continues one one one meetings at the United Nations in New York.

Governor John Bel Edwards said he does not support Senator Bill Cassidy's plan to replace Obamacare.

Police are still looking for a suspect after a cyclist was killed Friday night.

A fire inside the Valera refinery in Port Arthur, Texas forces nearby residents to shelter-in-place.

Plus, a Sulphur man has written a new children’s book that celebrates the mosquito! It’s called “Boudreaux the Louisiana Mosquiteaux,” and it’s now available at bookstores. We talk with him about his new publication in our Louisiana Traveler segment.

And Puerto Rico's governor said residents of the territory should brace for Hurricane Maria, which he warns could hit with "a force and violence" not seen in generations.

In weather, fog will likely return to parts of Southwest Louisiana and cause some visibility issues for your morning commute today as temperatures remain on the warm and muggy side in the lower to middle 70s. Otherwise look for some sun to return and quickly warm temperatures up through the 70s and 80s during the morning with high humidity resulting in heat index values in the upper 90s by the noon hour. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

