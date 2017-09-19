CPSO hosts gun safety class in Moss Bluff

"If you're going to be a gun owner...you take care of your guns," said Trinity Meche. "You lock them up (and) get them out of the way of your kids."

The message of gun safety came from the father of Gage Meche, the boy who accidentally shot by another student during school last year. It happened at Moss Bluff Elementary when another kid brought a loaded gun to school in a backpack.

Gage was hit in the stomach and spent weeks recovering from the wound.

The Meche's and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office are determined to increase public awareness about educating children and securing guns.

It's been four months since Gage Meche was accidentally shot at Moss Bluff Elementary.

"He told us that he was trying to tell the child to not touch it because he knew it was real," said Gage's mother Krista Meche. "I don't know if he was in the midst of saying it or before he could get it out it was too late."

Time has passed since that day, but many like James Parker still remember it like it was yesterday.

"It made me real cautious," said Parker.

Cautious enough that he brought his great grandson to a gun safety class at the library in Moss Bluff Tuesday.

"I want him to learn the fundamentals, and to respect the weapon," said Parker.

Lieutenant Bryan Fontenot with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office and Detective Christopher Holmes hosted the class with hopes that children and adults will become more aware about guns.

"We try to educate the youth and the public at any time about gun safety," said Fontenot.

For Parker's great grandson, Wyatt, he enjoyed learning about guns with his great grandfather.

"Guns are tools," he said. They are just like a shovel and a chainsaw. They're use to do stuff, like hunt and stuff. A shovel and a chainsaw can be used the wrong way, it just depends on who's using it and how they use it."

Fontenot also showed the class how to use a gun safety lock, and gave out free locks to everyone that attended.

And while eight year old Wyatt isn't shooting a gun anytime soon he know just what to do if he ever comes across a gun

"Stop, run, away, and tell a grown up," he said.

You can pick up free gun locks at the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office or any of their sub station's throughout the parish.

