CPSO hosts gun safety class in Moss Bluff

For 60 years residents and visitors to SWLA have looked forward to the annual Contraband Days Festival but now the festival is changing its name, according to Angie Manning, spokeswoman for the Lake Charles Convention and Visitors Bureau. The board that has overseen the festival wants to bring a new focus to Louisiana culture and history from the food, music, and artists to the pirates and the rides, Manning said. The new name of the festival is the Louisiana Pirate...More >>
For 60 years residents and visitors to SWLA have looked forward to the annual Contraband Days Festival but now the festival is changing its name, according to Angie Manning, spokeswoman for the Lake Charles Convention and Visitors Bureau. The board that has overseen the festival wants to bring a new focus to Louisiana culture and history from the food, music, and artists to the pirates and the rides, Manning said. The new name of the festival is the Louisiana Pirate...More >>
Coastal Staffing says it has now paid more than half the contractors who did relief work in Texas after Hurricane Harvey. Friday in Sulphur, hundreds of workers descended upon a Coastal office in Sulphur, complaining they had not been paid. A spokesman says the company is working around the clock to verify paperwork and documentation to provide pay to workers. And they apologize the process has been a hardship for their contractors. For more...More >>
Coastal Staffing says it has now paid more than half the contractors who did relief work in Texas after Hurricane Harvey. Friday in Sulphur, hundreds of workers descended upon a Coastal office in Sulphur, complaining they had not been paid. A spokesman says the company is working around the clock to verify paperwork and documentation to provide pay to workers. And they apologize the process has been a hardship for their contractors. For more...More >>
If you are ready for the weather pattern to change, don’t read any more because no changes are likely anytime soon! Temperatures will remain warm with highs near 90 and heat indices in the upper 90s to low 100s. The tropics are also quite active, but there are no threats to Southwest Louisiana at this time. Temperatures will be warm and muggy overnight with lows by Wednesday morning ranging from near 70 north of I-10 to the upper 70s at the coast...More >>
If you are ready for the weather pattern to change, don’t read any more because no changes are likely anytime soon! Temperatures will remain warm with highs near 90 and heat indices in the upper 90s to low 100s. The tropics are also quite active, but there are no threats to Southwest Louisiana at this time. Temperatures will be warm and muggy overnight with lows by Wednesday morning ranging from near 70 north of I-10 to the upper 70s at the coast...More >>