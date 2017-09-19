McNeese prepares for Houston Baptist

The Cowboys improved to 2-1 on Saturday with a win at Alcorn State. It was a thriller, that came down to the final seconds. Kent Shelby's touchdown pass from James Tabary with 26 seconds left was the difference. The Cowboys finished the game strong.

"Of course we got the interception and then we got the score at the end with Kent Shelby. It was a very exciting game a little too exciting for me, but our offense came through at the end I think in the last for five minutes there were three touchdown scores, so there was a lot of excitement in this game. But the Cowboys came up with the win."

A lot of talent stayed on the bench for the Pokes Saturday night as McNeese had to rely on young talent to step up.

"We had multiple people out for the game, which I didn't lead on before the game but I think it was a total 14 guys that were out. A lot of special team's guys about 4 or 5 starters. But we had guys step and anytime you can be in a close game like this and still win with a lot of people out is good because some of the younger guys had to grow up."

McNeese returns home this week to take on conference opponent, Houston Baptist. It's the Cowboys' first-ever matchup against the Huskies.

"It's just the next game, we're going to take it one game at a time. Hopefully we could take care of business this week and you go onto the next one. It would be huge being three AND one before we go into the next opponent so just keep coming to stack and wind on top of each other."

The Huskies are led by their defense that revolves around All-American linebacker Garrett Dolan. The offense will have to keep its eyes on the senior, who's brother and uncles played at McNeese.

"He's a big kid, very physical. He's had over 100 plus tackles every year. He's going to be the leading tackler in history at Houston Baptist for as many games as he's played for them. He's a good football player. I tell them every week it's about us it's not about the opponent so we have to clean up what we do offensively and defensively and have a good week of practice and have a good showing on Saturday night."