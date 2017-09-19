Police still searching for suspect in fatal hit & run

Police are still looking for a suspect after a cyclist was killed Friday night.

When you combine a university of over 7,000 students with one of the busiest roads in Lake Charles accidents are bound to happen.



“It's tricky, it's a 4-lane road that runs alongside a university,” said Lt. Richard Harrell. “There's a high volume of foot traffic and motorists that aren't paying attention for various reasons. These things do happen unfortunately.”



Harrell says witnesses were walking south on Ryan Street around 11:50 Friday night, when they heard a noise.



55-year-old, Wilfred Suire, was lying on the sidewalk, his bike was in the roadway. Witnesses say they saw a Chevrolet SUV speed away.



“Upon arrival, they discovered the pedestrian had been killed,” said Harrell.



Officers patrolling the area did not find the vehicle and it is unknown who is at fault.

Harrell says Suire was not wearing a helmet but did have a reflective vest one and reflectors on his bike.



“We are currently working with McNeese Police Department and local businesses in the area to review surveillance video so see if we can find a vehicle matching the description given by the witnesses,” said Harrell.



This isn't the first fatal accident, nor is it the first hit and run in the area surrounding the university, so we asked students how they felt as pedestrians dealing with this road every day.



“It’s really bad during this time right now,” said one student, Meagan Vzinot. “I try not to cross the street really.”



“As long as you press the button, you’re good,” said another student. “As long as there's no cars coming, you're alright.”



“It's kind of busy, especially when school lets out, it gets kind of nerve-racking when I drive on Ryan,” said McNeese student, Trace Goodrich.



“I know some people who run across and don't wait for cars, but I also know some cars that don't wait for people,” said Ellie Williamson, also a student.

There have been 7 fatal hit-and-runs this year so far in Lake Charles.



If you have any information regarding the hit and run you are asked to call Lake Charles Police.

