Contraband Days Festival changing its name

For 60 years residents and visitors to SWLA have looked forward to the annual Contraband Days Festival but now the festival is changing its name, according to Angie Manning, spokeswoman for the Lake Charles Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The new name of the festival is the Louisiana Pirate Festival, and with today being International Talk Like a Pirate Day, the board thought it was fitting to announce the name change Tuesday.

The board that has overseen the festival wants to bring a new focus to Louisiana culture and history from the food, music, and artists to the pirates and the rides, Manning said.

The President of the Louisiana Pirate Festival released this statement regarding the name change:

“The board felt that this name change would be a true reflection of the shift that is taking place with the festival itself. We have incredible food, music and artists in Louisiana, and everyone sees this as an opportunity to celebrate the best of who we are as a people and culture. Right on the shores of Lake Charles, the Louisiana Pirate Festival will bring a more statewide appeal, moving past the 60th anniversary. It’s time for something new and different,”

For more information call the Louisiana Pirate Festival office at 337-436-5508.

