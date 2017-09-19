Coastal Staffing says progress made paying workers

Coastal Staffing says it has now paid more than half the contractors who did relief work in Texas after Hurricane Harvey.

Friday, in Sulphur, hundreds of workers descended upon a Coastal office in Sulphur, complaining they had not been paid.

A spokesman says the company is working around the clock to verify paperwork and documentation to provide pay to workers and they apologize the process has been a hardship for their contractors.

A spokesman says the company is providing a 24-hour phone line for workers to check the status of the payroll process and communicate as these issues are being resolved.

"Coastal staffing has contracted legal and human resources professionals for their assistance throughout the verification process and will work around the clock to ensure that these issues are taken care of as soon as possible," the spokesman said.

"Our number one priority is to make sure everyone who worked on this project is paid for their time," said Coastal Staffing Services management. "We are very sorry for the inconvenience. In particular, we are very sorry that this process has been a hardship for our contractors."

Coastal Staffing Services is asking for the public's patience as the company works to resolve the payroll issues. The 24-hour phone line is 337-882-1388 or email jobs@teamcss.net

The spokesman says Coastal Staffing Services is currently working out of its satellite office, but plans are to return working in their main office on Maplewood Drive in Sulphur once the payroll issues are resolved.

