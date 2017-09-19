FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and humid weather with scattered afternoon storms means summer is still here!

If you are ready for the weather pattern to change, don’t read any more because no changes are likely anytime soon! Temperatures will remain warm with highs near 90 and heat indices in the upper 90s to low 100s. The tropics are also quite active, but there are no threats to Southwest Louisiana at this time.

Temperatures will be warm and muggy overnight with lows by Wednesday morning ranging from near 70 north of I-10 to the upper 70s at the coast. Patchy fog will likely develop across portions of the area overnight into Wednesday morning. Some localized areas may even see dense fog with visibility less than one mile.

The weather will not be much different Wednesday through Friday with warm and humid conditions continuing. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely each day during the afternoon hours and these will quickly come to an end after sunset. The chance of rain is 30% and most likely from 12 p.m. through 8 p.m. Temperatures will range from the mid 70s during the morning to near 90 by the afternoon. But the humidity will make it feel much warmer with heat indices reaching the upper 90s to low 100s each day.

Not much changes through the weekend into early next week either. However, we may see a slight increase in rain chances. Temperatures will be in the same range as this week, so expect the heat to remain an issue.

The tropics are quite active, but that is to be expected since we are in the heart of hurricane season. First up is Hurricane Jose located just couple hundred miles off the east coast of the United States. It is just far enough offshore to produce little direct impacts, but close enough that surf is up significantly. Any slight deviation in track could bring strong winds near the coast and for that reason there are tropical storm watches and warnings up along the east coast into New England. Jose is expected to remain just offshore and continue moving north before stalling off the coast of New England this weekend. Jose poses no threat to SWLA!

The next system is the one that poses the greatest problem, and that is Hurricane Maria. Maria is a very dangerous category five hurricane and passed over Dominica Monday night with winds of 160 mph! Maria will bring catastrophic winds to the Virgin Islands overnight and then to Puerto Rico Wednesday. Later this week Maria is expected to begin to gradually turn northward and remain just east of the Bahamas and Florida. Although the forecast is subject to change that far out, so if you have travel plans to the southeastern United States late this week through early next week it would be best to monitor the forecast closely.

Neither of these tropical systems pose any threat to Southwest Louisiana. But that does not mean we are in the clear this season yet, we still have at least several more weeks to go before we can even think about saying we are done with this season here in SWLA. As always, count on me for updates through the season.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

