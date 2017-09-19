Plastic surgeons trade in the scalpel for the needle

Plastic surgeons have always been just that-surgeons.

But now, they're turning to less invasive procedures.

Dr. Hope Bueller, a facial plastic surgeon with Memorial Medical Group, says patients are having inject-able treatments done and are back to work the next day.

Some of the most popular treatments are Botox and fillers which Bueller says are used to smooth fine lines and correct facial symmetries.

Now, a new treatment called Kybella is the first FDA approved-treatment that doctors say permanently dissolves fat.

