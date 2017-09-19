Name of electrocuted Southern Electric worker released

The Southern Electric employee who was electrocuted Monday morning has been identified, according to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers.

Deputies responded to the scene at approximately 8:50 a.m., in reference to an accidental death at Elliswood Drive in Sulphur, Myers said. When deputies arrived, they discovered Edward D. Diaz, 47, of DeRidder, deceased.

During further investigation, it appeared Diaz was working for an electric company up in a bucket truck when he unintentionally brushed up against an exposed powerline, which electrocuted him, Myers said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Foul play is not suspected and the death appears to be accidental.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.