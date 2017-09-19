FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summer weather pattern continues into the start of fall

Temperatures outside in the lower to middle 70s are making for another very muggy morning across all of Southwest Louisiana as calm winds combine with the high humidity to result in the development of patchy areas of dense fog through sunrise.

Look for sunshine to quickly return through the morning which will warm temperatures up through the 80s and up to 90 by the noon hour. Afternoon highs around 92 will feel like 99 to 103 with the heat index factored in, with very little breeze to provide heat relief today.

Rain chances remain low at 20-30% for a few mid to late afternoon showers that will develop as the result of daytime heating and the sea breeze. As was the case on Monday, most of the showers that developed stayed north of I-10 and that’s where Futurecast shows most of the showers developing again today, over portions of Beauregard and Allen parishes this afternoon, but that could change depending on exactly where the seabreeze boundary sets up.

There won’t be much of any change to our day to day weather pattern as high pressure remains locked in place to our east which will continue to steer in tropical breezes off the Gulf and keep low-end daily afternoon rain chances in the forecast through the remainder of the week.

Longer-range forecast guidance continues to advertise slightly higher rain chances by Sunday as a weak upper level disturbance moves around the base of the ridge of high pressure to our east which could enhance the daily rain chances a bit more by Sunday and into early next week, so the official forecast calls for 40% rain chances both of those days.

Otherwise, the tropics remain very calm close to home in the Gulf. Meanwhile, major Hurricane Maria continue to slice through the eastern Caribbean. After demolishing the island of Dominica last night as a category 5 storm, the storm is only slightly weaker as a category 4 with its eye set on Puerto Rico for a direct hit by Wednesday. Maria will eventually turn northward before reaching the heart of the Bahamian island, brushing the Turks and Caicos before heading north, eventually merging with Hurricane Jose.

Jose remains off the east coast of the US and it’s direct impacts will not be felt. Although the fringe effects of heavy surf, rip currents and some coastal erosion are the main impacts for the New England coastline over the next couple of days.

Neither Maria or Jose pose any threat to the Gulf of Mexico or to Southwest Louisiana, but as we continue through the heart of this very active, historic hurricane season, it’s important to keep a hurricane action plan in place in case on does threaten our area.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry