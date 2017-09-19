SWLA Girl Scout troops in search of new recruits

From Tagalongs to Do-si-dos and the popular Thin Mints – Girl Scouts are known for their cookies, but don't be fooled: troops do more than sell cookies.

This month, local troops across Southwest Louisiana are looking for girls, parents and volunteers to get involved.

The program says it aims to teach young girls the importance of "developing a strong sense of self, display positive values, seek challenges and learn from setbacks, form and maintain healthy relationships, and learn to identify and solve problems in the community."

The Girl Scouts are also hosting the first ever Thin Mint Sprint 5K & Fun Run at the Lake Charles Civic Center on October 28. This event is open to both Girl Scout members and the public.

The event costs $25 for Girls Scout members (and family) and $35 for non-members.

Girl Scout recruiter, Madison Miller, is holding info sessions in the Lake Charles and surrounding areas.

For more information and for dates on the upcoming info sessions, click HERE.

