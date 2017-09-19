WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Hurricane Maria

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Hurricane Maria is sweeping over the small island of Dominica with catastrophic Category 5 winds, starting a charge into the eastern Caribbean that threatens islands already devastated by Hurricane Irma and holds the possibility of a direct hit on Puerto Rico.

President Donald Trump makes his official debut at the United Nations.

A contract worker for Entergy was electrocuted today. Entergy confirms the employee of Southern Electric died while working on a power line in Calcasieu Parish.

The search is still on for a man caught on camera withdrawing money out of someone else's bank account, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Imagine you've just moved to the Lake Area and suddenly you hear what sounds like an air raid siren. Those who have lived here for a while probably know what it is, but newcomers-- not so much.

Plus, it's Girl Scout recruiting season. KPLC's Candy Rodriguez will tell us more about how you can get involved in local troops and hear from members about why this is a valuable opportunity for girls.

And the number of children in our state needing protection through the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services is increasing, while the number of DCFS employees is decreasing.

In weather, patchy fog will likely develop across portions of the area Tuesday morning. Some localized areas may even see dense fog with visibility less than one mile. Temperatures will range from the mid-70s during the morning to near 90 by the afternoon. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.