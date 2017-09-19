WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Hurricane Maria - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Live video from KPLC 7 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Hurricane Maria

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: KPLC Weather) (Source: KPLC Weather)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Hurricane Maria is sweeping over the small island of Dominica with catastrophic Category 5 winds, starting a charge into the eastern Caribbean that threatens islands already devastated by Hurricane Irma and holds the possibility of a direct hit on Puerto Rico.

President Donald Trump makes his official debut at the United Nations. 

A contract worker for Entergy was electrocuted today. Entergy confirms the employee of Southern Electric died while working on a power line in Calcasieu Parish.

The search is still on for a man caught on camera withdrawing money out of someone else's bank account, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. 

Imagine you've just moved to the Lake Area and suddenly you hear what sounds like an air raid siren. Those who have lived here for a while probably know what it is, but newcomers-- not so much.

Plus, it's Girl Scout recruiting season. KPLC's Candy Rodriguez will tell us more about how you can get involved in local troops and hear from members about why this is a valuable opportunity for girls.

And the number of children in our state needing protection through the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services is increasing, while the number of DCFS employees is decreasing.

In weather, patchy fog will likely develop across portions of the area Tuesday morning. Some localized areas may even see dense fog with visibility less than one mile. Temperatures will range from the mid-70s during the morning to near 90 by the afternoon. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Hurricane Maria

    WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Hurricane Maria

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 6:36 AM EDT2017-09-19 10:36:23 GMT

    Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

    More >>

    Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

    More >>

  • SWLA Girl Scout troops in search of new recruits

    SWLA Girl Scout troops in search of new recruits

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 5:17 AM EDT2017-09-19 09:17:12 GMT
    (Source: Girl Scouts of the USA)(Source: Girl Scouts of the USA)
    From Tagalongs to Do-si-dos and the popular Thin Mints – Girl Scouts are known for their cookies, but don't be fooled: troops do more than sell cookies.  This month, local troops across Southwest Louisiana are looking for girls, parents and volunteers to get involved.  The program says it aims to teach young girls the importance of "developing a strong sense of self, display positive values, seek challenges and learn from setbacks, form and maintain healthy rela...More >>
    From Tagalongs to Do-si-dos and the popular Thin Mints – Girl Scouts are known for their cookies, but don't be fooled: troops do more than sell cookies.  This month, local troops across Southwest Louisiana are looking for girls, parents and volunteers to get involved.  The program says it aims to teach young girls the importance of "developing a strong sense of self, display positive values, seek challenges and learn from setbacks, form and maintain healthy rela...More >>

  • SPECIAL REPORT: McNeese and the meat we eat

    SPECIAL REPORT: McNeese and the meat we eat

    Monday, September 18 2017 11:44 PM EDT2017-09-19 03:44:12 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    When you enjoy a good burger or a fresh steak here in town, do you ever wonder where it comes from? What if we told you some of that meat came from right here in Lake Charles, at our very own McNeese State University. Inside Jack Daniel's Bar & Grill are plenty of people enjoying a nice cooked meal.  Back in the kitchen you'll find Chef Lyle Broussard preparing those dishes.  What's on the menu today? Rib Roast. Cooked to perfection. But wait. Where exactly di...

    More >>

    When you enjoy a good burger or a fresh steak here in town, do you ever wonder where it comes from? What if we told you some of that meat came from right here in Lake Charles, at our very own McNeese State University. Inside Jack Daniel's Bar & Grill are plenty of people enjoying a nice cooked meal.  Back in the kitchen you'll find Chef Lyle Broussard preparing those dishes.  What's on the menu today? Rib Roast. Cooked to perfection. But wait. Where exactly di...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly