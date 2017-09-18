Southern Electric employee electrocuted in Calcasieu Parish

An Entergy contract worker was electrocuted Monday according to the company.

The victim was an employee of Southern Electric Corporation and was working on a power line in Calcasieu Parish, according to Chip Arnould with Entergy.

Entergy Louisiana released the following statement:

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victim of this tragic event. We extend our condolences as well to the entire Southern Electric Corporation family.

The victim's name is not being released at this time. KPLC will update this story when more details become available.

