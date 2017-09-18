I wanna know: What are those sirens?

Imagine you've just moved to the Lake Area and suddenly you hear what sounds like an air raid siren. Those who have lived here for a while probably know what it is, but newcomers-- not so much.

"I wanted to know what the sirens were sounding for on my second day in Lake Charles," said Deborah Anderson, who's now been here three and a half years.

Anderson didn't realize nearly 40 public emergency sirens in Calcasieu Parish are tested once a week on Mondays.

"I moved to Lake Charles on a Sunday and was in the midst of unpacking on Monday and heard the sirens. I grew up in the Midwest, so sirens were tornadoes," she said.

"And it was first of June and springtime like tornado season, and I really wanted to know what that was all about. I didn't see anything on TV. I didn't see anything anywhere and it was frightening,"said Anderson.

Later that day she asked a neighbor, who filled her in about the sirens.

While, they sirens could be used for a weather emergency, typically they are not as explained by Dick Gremillion, the Director of the Calcasieu Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

"In our area these sirens are really more for chemical releases than they are for weather. We don't get the type of tornadoes that you might get in the Midwest or other parts of the country," said Gremillion.

And, for those new to the area the four steps to shelter-in-place are:

"Go inside, close your windows and doors, turn off your heating and ventilation system and then tune in to media to find out what's going on," he said.

As a realtor, Deborah deals a lot with people new to the area. Because of her experience, she makes a point to tell clients the sirens are tested on Mondays about noon:

"It's something I put in my conversation with every new person that comes to town so they don't spent that first Monday going, 'Oh no! What is that?' It's very helpful because they say it calms their nerves although it's still an awful sound. Maybe when you grow up here you're used to it but when you come from somewhere else it's still a little jarring,"said Anderson.

So, if it's Monday between noon and 12: 15 it's almost always just a test. But, if you hear sirens at other times of the day or night-- follow the steps of shelter in place until the all clear is given.

For more information on the sirens and shelter in place click here. You can also sign up for Calca-Shout emergency notifications.

If you have an "I wanna know," story you'd like Theresa to pursue, email her at tschmidt@kplctv.com or call her at 337-377-6436.

Copyright 2017 KPLC All rights reserved