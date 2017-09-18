James Tabary named SLC Player of Week; National POW Honorable Mention

McNeese quarterback James Tabary has been voted as this week’s Southland Conference Offensive Player of the Week presented by UniversalCoin.com, the league office announced on Monday after Tabary’s stellar performance in Saturday’s 34-27 win at Alcorn State.



Tabary, a native of New Orleans, threw for 344 yards and four touchdowns on 26 of 37 passing and connected with Kent Shelby on a 33-yard score with 26 seconds to play to give the Cowboys (2-1) the win.



For his efforts, he was also named honorable mention for STATS National Offensive Player of the Week.



With his passing yardage topping 300, he set a new McNeese career record with his fifth, 300-yard passing game in 14 played in the blue and gold, and extended his streak to seven straight when throwing for 200 or more yards.



On the season, Tabary first in the Southland Conference, and third nationally, with nine touchdown passes. He leads the league with 831 passing yards and is ranked second in the Southland and 14th nationally with a 277.0 yards per game average.



Alize Ward of Stephen F. Austin was named the league’s defensive player of the week while Lorran Fonseca of Nicholls garnered special teams honors.



McNeese, who is receiving votes in both FCS top 25 polls this week, returns to conference play on Saturday when it hosts Houston Baptist for the first-ever matchup against the Huskies.



